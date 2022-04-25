There's a Reason Why So Many Celebs Love This Dry Shampoo, and It's on Sale for Just One More Day
If gorgeous, fresh, voluminous hair is on your vision board this spring, you're not alone.
Luckily, there's a can't-miss sitewide sale happening over at Klorane, which means you can now scoop up all of the celebrity-approved haircare products you've been hearing about for 20 percent off with code EARTHDAY. One thing to note: The generous savings event runs through April 25, so act fast before time runs out on this one.
If Klorane isn't ringing a bell for you, allow us to elaborate. The French haircare brand has been around for 50 years and is best known for its plant-based formulas. The dry shampoo in particular has been a fan favorite among celebrities for years (and even won a PEOPLE Tested seal of approval) — and now that it's on sale, there's no reason not to buy it in bulk.
January Jones featured the oil-absorbing wonder on her Instagram in the past, and Kristin Cavallari also added that it's a godsend for when she simply doesn't have time to shampoo her hair every single day. Most recently, Miranda Kerr spotlighted the Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk during an Amazon Live show last month, citing it as a volumizing "staple" that she sometimes uses multiple times a day.
"My hair is actually quite fine, so I really need it — even after I wash my hair. I need something to add extra texture," she explained to her fans while demonstrating how she applies this miracle worker to her roots for instant lift. "You can use a little bit of it since it goes a long way… I haven't found another dry shampoo quite like this."
Buy It! Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $16 with code EARTHDAY (orig. $20); kloraneusa.com
Beyond the brand's wildly effective dry shampoos (which also brilliantly come in shades for darker hair colors), Klorane offers an impressive range of shampoos, conditioners, and hydrating hair masks, too.
There's a fancy formula for everyone, including those with thinning hair. The strengthening shampoo with quinine and edelweiss is a standout since it has solid reviews from satisfied shoppers who say it helped reduced shedding and strengthened strands almost instantly. "I have already notice[d] less breakage [in] my hair. I didn't expect to see results so quickly! I will definitely be buying more," one reviewer shared.
Shop more Klorane products below and be sure to stock up for the months ahead.
Buy It! Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle, $16 with code EARTHDAY(orig. $20); kloraneusa.com
Buy It! Klorane Strengthening Shampoo with Quinine and Edelweiss, $17.60 with code EARTHDAY (orig. $22); kloraneusa.com
Buy It! Klorane Shampoo with Chamomille, $16 with code EARTHDAY (orig. $20); kloraneusa.com
Buy It! Klorane 3-in-1 Cupuacu Butter Hair Mask, $22.40 with code EARTHDAY (orig. $28); kloraneusa.com
