The Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Uses Is Also Our Lab Testers' Favorite, and It's Secretly on Sale Now
Summer's here, which means your hair could probably use a little extra TLC right now. As much as we love the season and the spontaneous fun that goes along with it, it can wreak havoc on your hair — sun, chlorine, and salt water, we're looking at you.
Enter Klorane, the plant-based French haircare line loved by Miranda Kerr and many other celebrities. When you use the promo code HOWL20 at checkout through July 15, you can score a whopping 20 percent off sitewide (with the exception of kits and duos), plus free shipping. And yes, even though Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching, this under-the-radar sale actually offers deeper discounts on the products you've likely been hearing about on social media and beyond.
Not sure where to start? You really can't go wrong with anything from the luxury line, but the dry shampoo is a solid choice. It's been a fan favorite among celebrities for years, and it even earned our PEOPLE Tested seal of approval.
We also think this season is the perfect time to swap in a new shampoo targeted to your specific concerns or goals, and the Nourishing Shampoo with Mango is a godsend for anyone with dry, parched strands. This one leaves your hair soft, silky, and shiny — plus, it smells like summer, which is always a welcome aroma in the shower.
Buy It! Klorane Nourishing Shampoo with Mango, $16 with code HOWL20 (orig. $20); kloraneusa.com
If you've been clocking in extra hours outdoors or amping up workouts more than usual (or maybe you simply have oily roots), check out the Oil Control Shampoo with Nettle, which promises to reduce excess oil on the roots and scalp and leave hair light and bouncy. Use this product two to three times per week for best results and alternate with other Klorane shampoos and styling treatments.
And possibly the most important essential of the season is the 3-in-1 Cupuacu Butter Hair Mask, which works wonders on damaged hair and can be used as a leave-in treatment, an in-shower treatment, or a heavy-duty overnight mask, depending on your needs. This nourishing conditioner coats each individual strand with much-needed moisture and even repairs damage by filling in gaps with keratin, too.
Shop these plant-based formulas below, and stock up on everything while this under-the-radar discount is still going strong.
Buy It! Klorane 3-in-1 Cupuacu Butter Mask, $22.40 with code HOWL20 (orig. $28); kloraneusa.com
Buy It! Klorane Oil Control Shampoo with Nettle, $16 with code HOWL20 (orig. $20); kloraneusa.com
Buy It! Klorane Anti-Yellowing Shampoo with Centaury, $16 with code HOWL20 (orig. $20); kloraneusa.com
