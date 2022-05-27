The Hydrating Anti-Aging Balm That Shoppers Say 'Diminishes' Fine Lines Around the Eyes Is Now on Sale
Now here's a beauty sale you won't want to miss.
For a limited time, Kjaer Weis, the Danish makeup and skincare line made with certified-organic ingredients and refillable packaging, is running a Friends and Family Sale, which means you can score 25 percent off sitewide, no promo code needed. It's the perfect time to stock up on luxe line — and at the top of your list should be the Beautiful Eye Balm.
This hydrating, anti-aging treatment has rave reviews from satisfied shoppers and skincare experts alike. "Squalane is the unsung hero in this eye balm because it is superiorly moisturizing, skin supportive, and an antioxidant to help mitigate damage from free radicals," skincare expert and medical aesthetician Cassandra Bankson tells PEOPLE. "So it's no wonder the eye area looks more youthful and visibly smoother with continued use."
Buy It! Kjaer Weis Eye Balm, $48.75 (orig. $65); kjaerweis.com
"I'm always skeptical of skincare products that are great on their own, but don't work well under makeup, but this eye balm plays differently," she adds. "It's a different texture than most eye creams — more of a sealant, because it uses the base of oils and beeswax to protect skin, especially the delicate area under the eyes."
On top of a professional's praise, the eye balm has pages (and pages) of positive reviews from customers. "Absolutely love it. Can't live without it," wrote one, while another said, "The Eye Balm does not disappoint! It glides over the delicate eye area easily and diminishes my fine lines." A third reviewer summed up their experience simply: "I see a difference!"
To apply, scoop a small amount out with your ring finger and pat it gently around the eye area in both the morning and evening. Wait two to three minutes to let it absorb into the skin before putting anything else on top of it.
We bet customers would recommend buying a few Beautiful Eye Balms while they're on sale for 25 percent off. Shop it and other must-have skincare and makeup at the Friends and Family sale while you can.
