Kim Kardashian Says Getting Facials with Pete Davidson Is 'Our Thing': 'He's Really Into Skincare'

Kim Kardashian revealed that her boyfriend Pete Davidson has taught her some skincare tips and tricks.

On the Today show Tuesday, the entrepreneur, 41, admitted that she and the former Saturday Night Live star bond over their skincare routine.

"I've learned so much about skincare actually from him. He's really into skincare," she told Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "That's like our thing, we go to dermatologists and facials."

Kardashian previously opened up about the couple's shared love of skincare on the eighth episode of Hulu's The Kardashians earlier this month.

"One thing we seriously have in common is we're obsessed with skincare, and dermatologists and literally beauty products," she said.

Kardashian added that the comedian put his beauty knowledge into action.

"I fell asleep at 8:30, I was so tired and I woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my nose. He put it on for me in my sleep because he knew that I really needed it to go away," she revealed.

With the release of her new skincare line SKKN BY KIM on Tuesday, the pair can now swap out their spa visits for the nine-step system The Kardashians star swears by.

"This is exactly what I use," Kardashian said on the Today show. "It's a nine-step system but you only use eight products at the same time, one's a day and one's a night oil. I think people were really wanting me to go with just a few products with launching something but at my age, there's a lot that goes into making sure my skin is well taken care of and I wanted to share exactly what I use."

Kardashian revealed she isn't the only member of her family obsessing over the products on the Today show. Her sister Kylie Jenner is also fan.

"Kylie posted about the moisturizer and has already requested me to send her a truckload," she said.

The reality star added that the moisturizer acts as the perfect final step in a skincare routine.

"I think everyone really loves the description of using a hyaluronic acid serum, which plumps up your skin and it kind of allows your skin to take in all of the serum," she explained. "So that's when you put your vitamin C serum on and the moisturizer kind of tops it all off and holds it all in."