One of Kim Kardashian's Favorite Products for Blonde Hair Is on Sale at Amazon Now
Anyone who dyes their hair blonde will tell you that tender loving care is required to keep bleached strands healthy, and even Kim Kardashian isn't immune to the upkeep. In fact, she shared exactly how she keeps her hair silky smooth even when it's platinum blonde, and her secret weapon is on sale right now at Amazon as a Prime Day deal.
In a new video with Allure, the mom of four said she relies on Olaplex products to prevent breakage and keep her blonde hair, which she debuted in May at the 2022 Met Gala, strong and shiny.
"I love being blonde," the Skims founder shared about her hair, which she revealed she also cut a bit shorter to keep it healthy during the dying process. "When it's blonde, I put in a lot of Olaplex."
And the good news for all of you blondes, soon-to-be blondes, and those just looking to add some hydration to your hair no matter the color, Amazon just put Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner on sale for 20 percent off as part of Prime Day (for members only!. But these prices only last for today only, so you'll want to snag these products before it's too late.
Kardashian has voiced her love for Olaplex products for years now, especially the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, and with over 64,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it's easy to see that her beloved go-to is also a shopper favorite.
The No. 3 Hair Perfector contains Olaplex's patented bond-building ingredient, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, which rebuilds damaged bonds in every strand, according to the brand. It also features nourishing jojoba oil and aloe vera to replenish hydration, bringing fullness back to dry, damaged hair.
Buy It! Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, $24 (orig. $30); amazon.com
To use, apply a generous amount from root to tip on towel-dried hair. Leave it on for 10 minutes or more, then rinse in the shower and follow up with Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner. Amazon shoppers say the treatment is a "miracle worker" for repairing damaged strands for those with bleached hair.
"My hair is back to life!" one reviewer said, adding that her hair feels "soft, shiny, [and] super strong."
When it comes time to wash and condition your hair, the shampoo works to strip toxins and to cleanse your hair, while the conditioner adds hydration with a blend of seed oils and fruit extracts such as sunflower, avocado, noni, and pomegranate. Both products help repair damaged strands using the brand's patented bond-building ingredient, like the No. 3 Hair Protector.
Buy It! No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $24 (orig. $30); amazon.com
Buy It! No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, $24 (orig. $30); amazon.com
Customers say they are "completely impressed" with how the conditioner has transformed their hair. "My hair is in much better shape, [in] texture and overall softness," one five-star reviewer wrote, adding that their hair "looks so much better and feels amazing."
Right now, you can save 20 percent on all of Kardashian's favorite Olaplex products, but you'll want to act fast before this Amazon Prime Day deal ends. And the sooner you add to cart, the quicker you'll have silkier, smoother hair.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day Deals
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- It's the Best Time to Stock Up on At-Home COVID Tests — These 3 Are Discounted for Prime Day
- One of Kim Kardashian's Favorite Products for Blonde Hair Is on Sale at Amazon Now
- The New and Improved Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Is on Sale on Amazon, but It's Bound to Sell Out Soon
- Pretty Summer Dresses Are on Sale for as Little as $17 During Amazon Prime Day