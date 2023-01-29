Lifestyle Beauty Kim Kardashian Keeps These $6 Makeup Wipes in Her Beauty Bag, and Shoppers Say They Don't Bother 'Sensitive Skin' More than 4,400 Amazon customers have given them a five-star rating By Alex Warner Alex Warner Instagram Website Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 29, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew Just like the rest of us, Kim Kardashian needs to remove her makeup at the end of the day. And we discovered she uses a surprisingly affordable product to do so. In a recent Instagram Story, she gave her followers a peek into what products she keeps in her beauty bag. Along with what appears to be a blue tube of Secret deodorant and a travel-size CeraVe product, we immediately recognized the familiar purple packaging of her Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipes. Kim Kardashian/Instagram Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The soft, presoaked wipes are 100 percent plant-based and dissolve makeup, dirt, and other excess oils with a few simple swipes. They can even remove waterproof mascara, which is usually a tricky feat. And there's no need to rinse your face afterward — the cloths are designed to be a one-and-done step, leaving skin refreshingly clean with no trace of residue. Plus, they have a calming lavender scent to help you relax before bed. You can get a pack of two, each of which comes with 25 wipes, for just under $13 at Amazon. The Neutrogena towelettes are also available at Ulta for under $18, but right now, when you buy a set, you can get another for 40 percent off — that's 100 makeup wipes for $28. Amazon Buy It! Neutrogena Cleansing Night Calming Face Wipes, $12.12–$17.49; amazon.com and ulta.com These Are Hands Down the Best Beauty Products That PEOPLE Editors Tried This Month Formulated free of parabens, soaps, and alcohols, the dermatologist-tested makeup wipes are ideal for all skin types — and that's one of the many reasons why they've racked up more than 4,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One person, who is a repeat customer, said, "These cloths work great to remove makeup, are convenient for traveling, and don't bother my sensitive skin." They added that the wipes "leave a nice, clean, fresh moisturizing feeling on the skin." Another reviewer raved that when they use the wipes in tandem with a Neutrogena moisturizer, it makes their "face feel so refreshed" and they "10/10 recommend." A third reviewer that has been using another version of the brand's wipes said, "These have a silkier feel and I actually think they remove more makeup than the other ones," adding that they "will [be] buying these from now on." Take a beauty tip from Kim Kardashian and add the Neutrogena Cleansing Night Calming Face Wipes to your evening routine to make removing makeup a breeze. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These 'Buttery Soft' Amazon Leggings with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for Under $8 Apiece The 15 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now Shoppers Call This Ski Jacket with Loads of Smart Features 'Perfectly Warm' — and It's on Sale for Under $50