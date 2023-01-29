Kim Kardashian Keeps These $6 Makeup Wipes in Her Beauty Bag, and Shoppers Say They Don't Bother 'Sensitive Skin'

Just like the rest of us, Kim Kardashian needs to remove her makeup at the end of the day. And we discovered she uses a surprisingly affordable product to do so.

In a recent Instagram Story, she gave her followers a peek into what products she keeps in her beauty bag. Along with what appears to be a blue tube of Secret deodorant and a travel-size CeraVe product, we immediately recognized the familiar purple packaging of her Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipes.

The soft, presoaked wipes are 100 percent plant-based and dissolve makeup, dirt, and other excess oils with a few simple swipes. They can even remove waterproof mascara, which is usually a tricky feat. And there's no need to rinse your face afterward — the cloths are designed to be a one-and-done step, leaving skin refreshingly clean with no trace of residue. Plus, they have a calming lavender scent to help you relax before bed.

You can get a pack of two, each of which comes with 25 wipes, for just under $13 at Amazon. The Neutrogena towelettes are also available at Ulta for under $18, but right now, when you buy a set, you can get another for 40 percent off — that's 100 makeup wipes for $28.

Buy It! Neutrogena Cleansing Night Calming Face Wipes, $12.12–$17.49; amazon.com and ulta.com

Formulated free of parabens, soaps, and alcohols, the dermatologist-tested makeup wipes are ideal for all skin types — and that's one of the many reasons why they've racked up more than 4,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One person, who is a repeat customer, said, "These cloths work great to remove makeup, are convenient for traveling, and don't bother my sensitive skin." They added that the wipes "leave a nice, clean, fresh moisturizing feeling on the skin."

Another reviewer raved that when they use the wipes in tandem with a Neutrogena moisturizer, it makes their "face feel so refreshed" and they "10/10 recommend." A third reviewer that has been using another version of the brand's wipes said, "These have a silkier feel and I actually think they remove more makeup than the other ones," adding that they "will [be] buying these from now on."

Take a beauty tip from Kim Kardashian and add the Neutrogena Cleansing Night Calming Face Wipes to your evening routine to make removing makeup a breeze.

