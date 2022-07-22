Kim Kardashian Ditches Makeup to Show Off Her Morning Skincare Routine

Get ready with Kim Kardashian!

On Thursday, The Kardashians star shared a clip on Instagram of herself makeup-free as she exfoliated her face with her SKKN by Kim Exfoliator as part of her morning skincare routine.

"It's a @SKKN kind of exfoliating morning," the beauty mogul captioned the video.

In the clip set to Muni Long's "Hrs & Hrs," Kardashian, 41, smooths the product over her face before making a kissy face at the camera.

The official SKKN by Kim Instagram account responded to the video and shared three brown hearts in the comment section.

In June, the reality star spoke with PEOPLE about her skincare line SKKN BY KIM, as she reflected on her life so far.

"There is nothing I would trade to go back to who I once was," Kardashian shared. "The wisdom that I have now, I don't care how young I looked. I am so much happier in my skin now."

The entrepreneur appeared on the Today show last month for the release of her skincare line, which features a nine-step system that Kardashian swears by.

"This is exactly what I use," she said on the Today show. "It's a nine-step system but you only use eight products at the same time, one's a day and one's a night oil. I think people were really wanting me to go with just a few products with launching something but at my age, there's a lot that goes into making sure my skin is well taken care of and I wanted to share exactly what I use."

Kim Kardashian about her relationship with Pete Davidson, wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress, her newest business project that’s been years in the making and more Credit: Today Show Twitter

In partnership with beauty conglomerate Coty, SKKN BY KIM includes nine products designed to "bridge the gap between the world's most renowned dermatological experts and people at home seeking high-performance skincare," according to the press release. The line works to enhance and revitalize the skin and provide "care for all skin types, tones and textures at every stage of maturity."

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have also praised Kim's new skincare line, Kylie Jenner, who owns the beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, which includes her skincare line Kylie Skin.

"Kylie posted about the moisturizer and has already requested me to send her a truckload," Kardashian said of the product, adding that it acts as the perfect final step in a skincare routine.

The reality star shared on the Today show that she and boyfriend Pete Davidson also share a love for skincare.

"I've learned so much about skincare actually from him. He's really into skincare," she told Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "That's like our thing, we go to dermatologists and facials."

Kardashian previously opened up about the couple bonding over skincare on the eighth episode of Hulu's The Kardashians in June.