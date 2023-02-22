This Game-Changing Turmeric Face Mask Has Been in My Skincare Routine for 7 Years

There aren't many beauty products I buy more than once — it's rare that something wows me to the point that I can't live without it. But the Kiehl's Turmeric Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask blew me away when I tried it in 2016, and I've been using it ever since.

My skin can get oily, and I have to be vigilant about keeping sebum and blackheads at bay. From the first use, this face mask left my skin feeling clean and incredibly soft, evacuating all the excess buildup from my pores. It also gave my face a taut, lifted effect — not tight or uncomfortable, but firm and defined.

It has a satisfyingly thick, putty-like texture that's dotted with crushed cranberry seeds for manual exfoliation. It doesn't take much to cover the face, so the product lasts a long time. Sometimes I just apply it to the oilier parts of my face, like the nose, chin, and forehead, or use it as a spot treatment for a stubborn recurring zit or deep blackhead.

Buy It! Kiehl's Turmeric Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask, $50; ulta.com

It dries in about 10 minutes, and then you wet your hands with warm water and slowly begin working it off with a circular motion. It can take awhile, but I like the process and find that the longer I take with it, the better my results are. The turmeric can be messy, so I suggest finishing with a washcloth that isn't precious, or doing the mask before stepping into the shower.

A scan of the reviews on Ulta confirms I'm not the only one buying the face mask on repeat, with glowing reviews from people of all ages with different skin types. "Been using it for years! Great mask for brightening," one reviewer said. Another wrote, "This is the best mask! I've been using it for years and love the way it clears my skin and makes it feel."

Other shoppers attest to the love-at-first-mask experience I had. "It's seriously like a mini facial in a jar. You need this," one person wrote. "I added this phenomenal product to my current turmeric skin regimen and [I] love it," said another, adding, "I am a forever customer!"

And if you don't like it? You can always return your order by mail or to any Ulta Beauty store for a refund within 60 days of purchase. But I have a feeling you'll be just as wowed as I was seven years ago and counting — pick up a jar today and see for yourself.

Nicola Fumo is a writer and editor who has covered fashion and lifestyle for ten years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites.

