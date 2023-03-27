Kiehl's Best-Selling Face Moisturizer Leaves Behind 'Baby Soft Skin,' and It's on Sale for 48 More Hours

With summer around the corner, having a lightweight moisturizer that nourishes your skin without clogging your pores is essential to maintaining a glowing complexion during the season of high humidity, frequent ocean dips, and peak sunshine. Shoppers believe they've found the "best moisturizer ever" for warmer seasons, and you can get it on sale right now — just in time for summer.

Thanks to the Kiehl's Friends and Family sale, you can score the best-selling Ultra Facial Cream — which has a lightweight formula that's ideal for summer — for just $29. In fact, everything on site is currently 25 percent off including customer-loved serums, cleansers, and more. But only for the next 48 hours, so you'll definitely want to act fast.

The popular moisturizer is formulated with 4.5 percent squalane and protein derived from sea glaciers, which the brand says helps replenish skin lipids and boost moisture, keeping skin hydrated for up to 24 hours. Other nourishing ingredients include avocado, apricot, and sweet almond oils for enhanced hydration.

With an ultra-lightweight texture, the face cream absorbs into the skin easily, helping to restore and protect the skin's moisture barrier. The paraben-free and fragrance-free formula is suitable for all skin types and textures, including sensitive skin. And shoppers say the cream is "super gentle" and "hydrating" for those prone to irritation.

"I have the most sensitive skin ever and my skin loves this moisturizer," one five-star reviewer said. "It feels clean, soaks in my skin great, and doesn't make me feel greasy or shiny," someone else added.

Another shopper loves the radiant results when using the popular cream, which boasts over 5,000 five-star ratings on Kiehl's website. "As soon as I put it on my face feels hydrated and looks so dewy and beautiful," one person wrote.

And a fourth person highlighted the "newborn softness" the moisturizer brings to their skin. "There is nothing better than a baby's soft skin which is how my skin feels when I apply my facial cream," they said.

Right now, you can get the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream for $10 off during the Friends and Family Sale. But hurry — the sale ends on March 30. Stock up on all of your favorite Kiehl's skincare products while you can save big, including the best-selling Creme de Corps Body Lotion, the Avocado Eye Cream, and more.

