Kiehl's Best-Selling Face Moisturizer Leaves Behind 'Baby Soft Skin,' and It's on Sale for 48 More Hours

Everything is 25 percent off at the friends and family sale

By
Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on March 27, 2023 10:00 PM

Kiehl's F&F Sale TOUT
Photo: Kiehl's

With summer around the corner, having a lightweight moisturizer that nourishes your skin without clogging your pores is essential to maintaining a glowing complexion during the season of high humidity, frequent ocean dips, and peak sunshine. Shoppers believe they've found the "best moisturizer ever" for warmer seasons, and you can get it on sale right now — just in time for summer.

Thanks to the Kiehl's Friends and Family sale, you can score the best-selling Ultra Facial Cream — which has a lightweight formula that's ideal for summer — for just $29. In fact, everything on site is currently 25 percent off including customer-loved serums, cleansers, and more. But only for the next 48 hours, so you'll definitely want to act fast.

The popular moisturizer is formulated with 4.5 percent squalane and protein derived from sea glaciers, which the brand says helps replenish skin lipids and boost moisture, keeping skin hydrated for up to 24 hours. Other nourishing ingredients include avocado, apricot, and sweet almond oils for enhanced hydration.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Kiehl's

Buy It! Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane, $28.50 (orig. $38); kiehls.com

With an ultra-lightweight texture, the face cream absorbs into the skin easily, helping to restore and protect the skin's moisture barrier. The paraben-free and fragrance-free formula is suitable for all skin types and textures, including sensitive skin. And shoppers say the cream is "super gentle" and "hydrating" for those prone to irritation.

"I have the most sensitive skin ever and my skin loves this moisturizer," one five-star reviewer said. "It feels clean, soaks in my skin great, and doesn't make me feel greasy or shiny," someone else added.

Another shopper loves the radiant results when using the popular cream, which boasts over 5,000 five-star ratings on Kiehl's website. "As soon as I put it on my face feels hydrated and looks so dewy and beautiful," one person wrote.

And a fourth person highlighted the "newborn softness" the moisturizer brings to their skin. "There is nothing better than a baby's soft skin which is how my skin feels when I apply my facial cream," they said.

Right now, you can get the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream for $10 off during the Friends and Family Sale. But hurry — the sale ends on March 30. Stock up on all of your favorite Kiehl's skincare products while you can save big, including the best-selling Creme de Corps Body Lotion, the Avocado Eye Cream, and more.

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Kiehl's

Buy It! Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter, $43.50 (orig. $43.50); kiehls.com

Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream
Kiehl's

Buy It! Kiehls Avocado Eye Cream, $45 (orig. $60); kiehls.com

Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
Kiehl's

Buy It! Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck, $71.25 (orig. $95); kiehls.com

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
Kiehl's

Buy It! Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser, $18.75 (orig. $25); kiehls.com

Kiehl's Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum with Ceramides and Peptide
Kiehl's

Buy It! Kiehl's Micro Dose Anti Aging Retinol Serum, $48.75 (orig. $65); kiehls.com

