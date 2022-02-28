Kerry Washington Saves So Much Space in Her Purse with This $13 Multi-Purpose Makeup Stick
Preparing for an evening out usually means jamming all your beauty products into a tiny bag, because you never know when you may need to reapply lipstick or add a hint of color to your cheeks. But Kerry Washington relies on only one product (yes, just one!) for all her makeup touch-ups, and it's surprisingly affordable.
On her way to the SAG Awards, the multi-hyphenate gave her Instagram followers a peek into her boxy yellow Tyler Ellis clutch for the glamorous evening. She pulled out a few very relatable essentials, like car keys, her favorite Hu chocolate bar for when she's hungry, and an LMNT energy drink packet for when she's feeling tired. Also stashed in her bag? Some trusty Neutrogena products, including the brand's smooth color stick, a single cleansing towelette, and the thing we're most excited about, the recently released Neutorgena hydro-boost multi-purpose balm.
"This is incredible because it does so many things. It's a touch-up color pigment for my lips, my eyes, and my cheeks," she raved on Instagram Stories. "It saves so much space in my purse and I love it."
Yes, the balm works as a lip tint, a buildable blush, and a creamy eyeshadow. And it's formulated with purified hyaluronic acid — a dermatologist-approved hydrator — to leave skin looking soft and supple. It's available in one shade that, according to the brand, is universally flattering on every skin tone. Best of all is that it only costs $13, an absolute steal for three cosmetics in one tube.
Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro-Boost Hydrating Multi-Use Makeup Stick with Hyaluronic Acid, $12.79, amazon.com; $12.79, target.com
Washington has been a longtime fan of the brand, so much so that she's been a Neutrogena ambassador for almost eight years — so of course she's putting some of its newest products to the test. Over the years, the company has amassed a very impressive list of famous fans-turned-ambassadors, including Jennifer Garner, Lana Condor, Jenna Ortega, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Nicole Kidman (to name a few).
For a red carpet event where everyone's dressed up in designer gowns and expensive jewelry, we love the simplicity behind Washington's fool-proof makeup favorite because it can easily become a go-to in your own everyday routine. Add the Neutrogena Hydro-Boost multi-purpose stick to your cart at Amazon or Target now.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Kerry Washington Saves So Much Space in Her Purse with This $13 Multi-Purpose Makeup Stick
- The Only Thing Better Than Helen Mirren's SAG Awards Acceptance Speech Was Her Pink Headband
- Reese Witherspoon Owes Her SAG Awards Glow to Cartier Diamonds and This Hollywood-Loved Face Wand
- PSA: Amazon Has a Shark Tank Section That's Packed with Clever Products from the Show