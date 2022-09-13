Lifestyle Beauty Kerry Washington's Gorgeous Emmys Glow Was Thanks to These 6 Under-$20 Skincare and Makeup Products Including a $13 CC cream By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 13, 2022 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Last night, Kerry Washington presented an award at the 2022 Emmys, but her beauty look deserved a trophy itself. The Little Fires Everywhere actress, 45, walked the red carpet in a white Ellie Saab mini dress with a long train, sheer black tights, and black Christian Loubitan pointed-toe pumps. And while her daring ensemble turned heads, her radiant makeup was the understated hero that pulled everything together. Despite the glamorous occasion, the skincare and beauty products Washington's makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez, used were surprisingly affordable — as in, they all ring in at less than $20. For the Scandal star's Emmys skincare and makeup, Gonzalez turned to Neutrogena, the trusted brand Washington has been using for years and is a brand ambassador for alongside Jennifer Garner. Kerry Washington's Emmy Awards Beauty Products: Neutrogena Intense Gel Eyeliner, $7.29 (orig. $7.97) Neutrogena Hydroboost Lip Shine, $7.29 Neutrogena Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara, $8.14 (orig. $16.34) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Multi-Use Stick, $12.02 (orig. $14.17) Neutrogena Clear Coverage Flawless Matte CC Cream, $12.72 (orig. $14.17) Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream, $13.55 (orig. $20.39) Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Serum Foundation, $10.66 with coupon (orig. $16.37) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Extra Dry, $19.59 Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Starting with the skincare prep, Gonzalez lathered on the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer to quench Washington's skin and leave it looking smooth. More than 32,000 Amazon shoppers have given the $20 gel a perfect rating, claiming that they're "blown away" by how their face feels "hydrated and supple but not greasy" after use. One reviewer even described it as "a good drink of cool water" for their skin. Amazon Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Extra Dry, $19.59; amazon.com Before reaching for the makeup brushes, Gonzalez also used the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Glow Primer & Serum to provide a plump, glowing complexion, and the brand's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream, which is on sale for $14, to reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given the eye cream a five-star rating, with many claiming that their undereye circles were noticeably brighter after just one use. Amazon Buy It! Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream, $13.55 (orig. $20.39); amazon.com To achieve Washington's subtle makeup, Gonzalez used six Neutrogena products — and everything costs less than $14. The Clear Coverage Flawless Matte CC Cream, Sensitive Skin Serum Foundation, and Hydro Boost Multi-Use Stick created her glistening skin tone while the Intense Gel Eyeliner and Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara (which is 50 percent off right now!) made her eyes pop, and the $8 Hydroboost Lip Shine was the finishing touch. Amazon Buy It! Neutrogena Hydroboost Lip Shine, $7.29; amazon.com This isn't the first time Washington has utilized the multi-purpose Hydro Boost Stick for a red carpet moment. Back in February at the SAG Awards, she called the three-in-one creamy eyeshadow, buildable brush, and lip tint "the best for touch ups… throughout the night." You can get your own for just $12 at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Multi-Use Stick, $12.02 (orig. $14.17); amazon.com Per a press release, Gonzalez shared that she was inspired by the "femininity of [Kerry's] gown," and wanted the actress to look "timeless" with "natural, radiant, and soft" makeup. Per a press release, Gonzalez shared that she was inspired by the "femininity of [Kerry's] gown," and wanted the actress to look "timeless" with "natural, radiant, and soft" makeup. It's safe to say she accomplished her mission, and at a reasonable price, no less. Below, shop more of the Neutrogena skincare and makeup products from Kerry Washington's Emmys beauty look. Amazon Buy It! Neutrogena Intense Gel Eyeliner, $7.29 (orig. $7.97); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Neutrogena Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara, $8.14 (orig. $16.34); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Neutrogena Clear Coverage Flawless Matte CC Cream, $12.72 (orig. $14.17); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Serum Foundation, $13.10 (orig. $16.37); amazon.com Target Buy It! Neutrogena Neutrogena Hydro Boost Glow Primer & Serum, $16.49; target.com