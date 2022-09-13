Kerry Washington's Gorgeous Emmys Glow Was Thanks to These 6 Under-$20 Skincare and Makeup Products

Last night, Kerry Washington presented an award at the 2022 Emmys, but her beauty look deserved a trophy itself.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress, 45, walked the red carpet in a white Ellie Saab mini dress with a long train, sheer black tights, and black Christian Loubitan pointed-toe pumps. And while her daring ensemble turned heads, her radiant makeup was the understated hero that pulled everything together.

Despite the glamorous occasion, the skincare and beauty products Washington's makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez, used were surprisingly affordable — as in, they all ring in at less than $20. For the Scandal star's Emmys skincare and makeup, Gonzalez turned to Neutrogena, the trusted brand Washington has been using for years and is a brand ambassador for alongside Jennifer Garner.

Kerry Washington's Emmy Awards Beauty Products:

Starting with the skincare prep, Gonzalez lathered on the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer to quench Washington's skin and leave it looking smooth. More than 32,000 Amazon shoppers have given the $20 gel a perfect rating, claiming that they're "blown away" by how their face feels "hydrated and supple but not greasy" after use. One reviewer even described it as "a good drink of cool water" for their skin.

Amazon

Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Extra Dry, $19.59; amazon.com

Before reaching for the makeup brushes, Gonzalez also used the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Glow Primer & Serum to provide a plump, glowing complexion, and the brand's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream, which is on sale for $14, to reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given the eye cream a five-star rating, with many claiming that their undereye circles were noticeably brighter after just one use.

Amazon

Buy It! Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream, $13.55 (orig. $20.39); amazon.com

To achieve Washington's subtle makeup, Gonzalez used six Neutrogena products — and everything costs less than $14. The Clear Coverage Flawless Matte CC Cream, Sensitive Skin Serum Foundation, and Hydro Boost Multi-Use Stick created her glistening skin tone while the Intense Gel Eyeliner and Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara (which is 50 percent off right now!) made her eyes pop, and the $8 Hydroboost Lip Shine was the finishing touch.

Amazon

Buy It! Neutrogena Hydroboost Lip Shine, $7.29; amazon.com

This isn't the first time Washington has utilized the multi-purpose Hydro Boost Stick for a red carpet moment. Back in February at the SAG Awards, she called the three-in-one creamy eyeshadow, buildable brush, and lip tint "the best for touch ups… throughout the night." You can get your own for just $12 at Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Multi-Use Stick, $12.02 (orig. $14.17); amazon.com

Per a press release, Gonzalez shared that she was inspired by the "femininity of [Kerry's] gown," and wanted the actress to look "timeless" with "natural, radiant, and soft" makeup. It's safe to say she accomplished her mission, and at a reasonable price, no less.

Below, shop more of the Neutrogena skincare and makeup products from Kerry Washington's Emmys beauty look.

Amazon

Buy It! Neutrogena Intense Gel Eyeliner, $7.29 (orig. $7.97); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Neutrogena Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara, $8.14 (orig. $16.34); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Neutrogena Clear Coverage Flawless Matte CC Cream, $12.72 (orig. $14.17); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Serum Foundation, $13.10 (orig. $16.37); amazon.com

Target

Buy It! Neutrogena Neutrogena Hydro Boost Glow Primer & Serum, $16.49; target.com

