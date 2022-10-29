If you have ever walked out of the salon with a bouncy blowout, but then your hair just doesn't look the same after the next wash, it might be time to refresh your products.

Kérastase, the Parisian-based hair care brand that's been supplying salons and customers alike for nearly 60 years, is known for its high-end shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks, and nearly 150 of its most popular products are secretly on sale at Gilt right now. Once you log into Gilt (or create a free account with your email address), you'll have access to deals on conditioning masks, heat protectants, and more that promise to deliver shine, volume, and nourishment.

The brand's quality ingredients and concentrated formulas allow for a little bit of product to go a long way, and with these sale prices, you're getting even more bang for your buck. Compare them to popular brands: For example, the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Hair Oil normally costs $30 for one ounce, but while the Kérastase Elixir Hair Oil Serum is on sale at Gilt for 20 percent off, it's just under $12 per ounce.

The only catch? Gilt's Kérastase sale ends in just a couple days — Monday, October 31, to be exact. To help you quickly find what you're looking for, we pulled out the sale's best deals to shop, and these products suit a range of hair types.

Kérastase Hair Products on Sale at Gilt

If you're a blonde who struggles with brassiness or damage, the Blonde Absolu Ultra Violet Masque from Kérastase might be up your alley. Its hyaluronic acid and purple pigments work to neutralize uneven tones and breakage in processed hair. The mask nourishes to hydrate, strengthen, and leave that glossy shine that's synonymous with salon treatments. Apply the treatment at least once a week after shampooing for a flawless blonde finish, per the brand's recommendation.

Gilt

Buy It! Kérastase Blonde Absolu Ultra Violet Masque, $49.99 (orig. $63); gilt.com

To avoid brittle hair and damaged ends, a heat protectant is vital when styling, and Kérastase's Keratine Thermique Blow Dry Primer provides protection of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit against your favorite straightener or curling iron. Distribute an almond-sized amount throughout your head before applying any type of heat to avoid damage from toasty temperatures. The product also has anti-frizz agents and strengthening ceramides that reduce breakage and condition hair for a smoother and softer finish.

Gilt

Buy It! Kérastase Keratine Thermique Blow Dry Primer, $34.99 (orig. $42); gilt.com

The Nutritive Bain Magistral Shampoo acts as a deep cleanse for a thirsty scalp that never quite seems quenched. Its intense hydrating ingredients include ceramides and benzoin resin, which replenish dehydrated ends and roots by locking in moisture. With the colder and drier months approaching, this is a hydrating shampoo that is suitable for all hair types and textures.

Gilt

Buy It! Kérastase Nutritive Bain Magistral Shampoo, $29.99 (orig. $35); gilt.com

If you want to extend the quality of your blowout beyond the salon, the Serum Chroma Thermique is a supplemental product designed to maintain color-treated hair. The multipurpose leave-in spray is formulated with a blend of amino, lactic, and tartaric acids, which aim to target frizz and damage caused by coloring. The recovery serum also functions as a detangler for unruly strands and a heat protectant.

Gilt

Buy It! Kérastase Serum Chroma Thermique, $34.99 (orig. $38.50); gilt.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

If you're looking to invest in your hair this weekend, the Gilt Kérastase sale should be your first stop. Keep scrolling to shop the sale before it ends on October 31.

Gilt

Buy It! Kérastase Elixir Ultime Beautifying Oil, $39.99 (orig. $50); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Kérastase Fresh Affair Dry Shampoo, $31.99 (orig. $36); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Kérastase Discipline Maskeratine Smooth-in-Motion Masque, $49.99 (orig. $64); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Kérastase Elixir Ultime Le Fondant Conditioner, $35.99 (orig. $40); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.