Celeb-Loved Hair Care Brands Are Marked Down in This Secret Sale

Getting your hair to be as soft, bouncy, and flawless as your favorite celebrity’s hair is possible if you use the right products. But, unfortunately, the price tag isn’t always affordable. However, once in a while, a great sale comes along that makes those hair care products just a little bit cheaper — and luckily, that time is right now. Celebrity-loved products from Kérastase and Oribe are marked down right now at designer site Gilt, for one day only.

Both Kérastase and Oribe are celeb-loved brands, so you can trust that they’re going to help you achieve the hair of your dreams. For instance, in her pre-royal days, Meghan Markle has said she’s a fan of products from both brands. Products from both brands are generally on the pricier side, so being able to get them at a discount in this sale is a pretty big deal.

If you’ve never shopped with Gilt before, it’s simple: The site hosts secret flash sales on designer products, and all you have to do to get access to them is make an account. Signing up is free (you just need to input your email address on the site) and once you make an account, you’ll get daily emails about all of the markdowns. In addition to Kérastase and Oribe, Gilt also currently has sales on brands like Ted Baker, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Ugg — and new designers are added every day.

Discounts will only last for one day, and products are selling fast — so you’ll want to check out sooner rather than later. In order to help you sift through all of the items on sale, we put together a list of our favorite discounts. You can check out our picks below, and then head over to Gilt to make your free account and take advantage of all the deals.

