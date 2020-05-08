Kendall Jenner Debuts Golden Blonde Hair Color (Just Like Kylie's!) While Social Distancing

The model made a rare hair switch-up and lightened her hair for the first time in over a year

Seeing double! Kendall Jenner's new hair color has her looking more like little sister Kylie Jenner than ever before.

While Kendall, 24, tends to stick with her natural nearly-black hair color — besides the one time she went platinum for the Burberry fashion show — the model appeared to lighten her locks for the first time in over a year. It's unclear whether or not Kendall made the switch-up before or after she began social distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but she recently debuted the look on her Instagram Story while hanging at home.

As she used an eye color-changing filter that transformed her brown irises to icy blue, Kendall filmed a selfie video swaying her head back-and-forth to show off the warm, highlighted hue. Kylie also dyed her hair a golden bronde color in March and has been giving fans rare looks at her short, natural hair since she's been on a "hair health journey."

Kendall's new hair color was also seen when she and Kylie made a cameo appearance in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's star-studded "Stuck With U" music video.

While she's been social distancing, Kendall and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker were photographed on a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona, but a source tells PEOPLE that they aren't a couple — at least for now.

"She and Devin have a lot of mutual friends. They're just friends for now but you never know with Kendall," the source said.

After she was seen with Booker, a Twitter user suggested that the model dates a lot of basketball players (she was previously linked to Ben Simmons) and quickly fired back.

"Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner," the commenter wrote alongside a TikTok video of three men tossing a toddler around in a circle. When a fan came to Kendall's defense and responded that "maybe she [was] passing them around," Kendall quipped in a tweet of her own, "they act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch."