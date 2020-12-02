The Skincare Line Meghan Markle, Lili Reinhart, and More Stars Love Is 30% Off for PEOPLE Readers Right Now
Looking for a bright and glowy complexion? You’ll probably want to add some of Kate Somerville’s best-selling skincare products to your beauty routine. Luckily, we’ve got an exclusive discount that’s only available to PEOPLE readers so you can stock up on all the best essentials.
Through December 4, you can score 30 percent off at Kate Somerville and receive a free +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer worth $90 with purchases of $100 or more. Just be sure to enter the promo code CYBER30 at checkout to take advantage of this awesome deal.
Whether you’re looking for an ultra-hydrating formula, like this Quench Hydrating Face Serum that Meghan Markle said she loved, or an all-purpose face oil that smoothes fine lines and wrinkles (Lili Reinhart is a fan of the Dilo Oil Restorative Treatment), you can get both for 30 percent off with PEOPLE’s special offer. Also marked down: This ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment that counts Drew Barrymore and Olivia Culpo as converts, and is currently under $60 with the code CYBER30.
As for the +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer, it’s definitely worth filling up your Kate Somerville shopping cart so you can get one for free! Vitamin C has become a staple ingredient in beauty and skincare products thanks to its collagen-boosting properties and ability to protect skin from damage caused by daily exposure to light, heat, and pollution. It can also help brighten dark spots and reduce fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in visibly firmer skin.
Kate Somerville’s $90 luxe face lotion combines vitamin C with powerful anti-aging retinol, plus ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid and wild gooseberry extract (which helps to soothe any potential sensitivity to retinol or vitamin C) for results that shoppers call “game changing.”
“My holy grail!” one customer wrote. “This moisturizer is incredible! It has completely changed my skin. My skin is brighter, softer, and glowing!”
“I can actually feel my skin drinking up this heavenly moisturizing and healing cream,” another reviewer said.
If you’re looking to firm, smooth, brighten, exfoliate, or all of the above (who isn’t?) then we suggest heading over to Kate Somerville and taking advantage of this exclusive 30 percent discount before it ends on December 4.
Buy It! Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum, $52.50 with code CYBER30 (orig. $75); katesomerville.com
Buy It! Kate Somerville Dilo Oil Restorative Treatment, $45.50 with code CYBER30 (orig. $65); katesomerville.com
Buy It! Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $59.50 with code CYBER30 (orig. $85); katesomerville.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
- 20 Things You Can Get on Sale This Weekend — Including Oprah’s Favorite Pants and Lululemon Bike Shorts
- This Natural Soap for Men with Over 50,000 Amazon Ratings Is Blowing Up on TikTok
- These Comfortable Slide Sandals Look Just Like the Ones Celebrities Love, but They Cost Just $17
- The Apple AirTag Is Already Selling Out at Amazon, but You Can Still Add It to Your Cart