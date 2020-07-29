Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle Once Said She’s a Fan of This Hydrating Serum — Get It for Less with This Exclusive Code

Kate Somerville, a trusted skincare expert, spent years concocting and perfecting dozens of innovative solutions for all skin concerns and types. The result? A renowned skincare brand that countless celebrities credit for their healthy glows. Meghan Markle, Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Culpo, and Drew Barrymore are just a handful of stars who have touted the female-founded company’s luxurious products as must-haves in their beauty regimens.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If you want to try some of its coveted products for yourself, we have good news: Kate Somerville is offering PEOPLE readers an exclusive 30 percent off discount, which can be applied to any item on the site — including the Hollywood-approved picks listed above! To score this deal, all you have to do is enter the promo code PEOPLEFAM30 at checkout. The code expires on Friday, August 7, so be sure to take advantage of it before then.

Below, we rounded up seven best-selling Kate Somerville products you need to scoop up while you can get them for less. Scroll down to shop!

Image zoom Kate Somerville

Buy It! Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum, $52.50 with code PEOPLEFAM30 (orig. $75); katesomerville.com

Image zoom Kate Somerville

Buy It! Kate Somerville Exfolikate Facial Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash, $26.60 with code PEOPLEFAM30 (orig. $38); katesomerville.com

Image zoom Kate Somerville

Buy It! Kate Somerville Eradikate Acne Treatment, $18.20 with code PEOPLEFAM30 (orig. $36); katesomerville.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Kate Somerville Uncomplikated SPF Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen, $26.60 with code PEOPLEFAM30 (orig. $38); katesomerville.com

Image zoom Kate Somerville

Buy It! Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior Hydration Gel, $56 with code PEOPLEFAM30 (orig. $80); katesomerville.com

Image zoom Kate Somerville

Buy It! Kate Somerville Peptide K8 Power Cream, $105 with code PEOPLEFAM30 (orig. $150); katesomerville.com

Image zoom Kate Somerville

Buy It! Kate Somerville Dilo Oil Restorative Treatment, $45.50 with code PEOPLEFAM30 (orig. $65); katesomerville.com