Shoppers Say Their Skin Is 'Smooth, Soft and Tighter' After 1 Use of This Famous Face Scrub
As much as we love to talk about celebrity beauty favorites, the products lining stars' bathroom shelves are just one part of the picture. Their lifestyle habits, dermatologists, and facialists are just as important, if not more so — and when it comes to celebrity aestheticians, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone with a bigger fan club than Kate Somerville. The skincare guru's made admirers of Meghan Markle, Eva Mendes, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson, and more, and according to shoppers, the facialist's clinic-inspired face scrub is something of an icon itself.
Kate Somerville's Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment isn't a new product, but it is one of the line's best-selling and most famous successes (aside from the Quench moisturizer that Markle used to maintain her glow while filming Suits). Per customers, within two minutes of use, their skin starts to feel like silk, their pores appear to be shrinking, breakouts drying, and wrinkles softening. Sounds almost too good to be true, but the proof's in the reviews.
"I've never had a product that has made my skin so soft. I don't spend a lot of money on skincare, but I have to have this in my life," wrote one person; another said the formula takes on their cystic acne and dark spots unlike anything else, and a third wrote that it "transforms" their skin into a silky state that lasts for days. "Absolutely the best exfoliating product for my skin. Leaves it feeling tingly-clean, and has minimized not only my pores, but my fine lines, and wrinkles too," wrote a fourth fan. "Miracle worker!"
Kate Somerville Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $88
Those effects are thanks to a powerful mix of ingredients. Lactic acid and salicylic acid jointly tackle congestion, dullness, and fine lines, aided by exfoliating papaya, pumpkin, and pineapple enzymes. Silica also steps in to add a dose of gentle physical exfoliation, tempered by aloe vera and vitamin E to keep skin supple and moisturized. In all, it's like a soft-touch car wash for your face — or as one customer terms it, a "wonder product for instant results."
"Before using Exfolikate, I would get small bumps on my skin from clogged pores — but it has completely changed my skin, making it clear, smooth, and brighter," said one devotee. Even reviewers with very sensitive skin say they didn't experience any irritation, just a minor tingle as the formula gets to work.
"I'm 50 with sun damage, pigmentation spots, and uneven skin colour across my lower face," another fan wrote. "After just two uses of this over the past week, I can see a huge improvement in the tone and texture." Others second the opinion: While it's incredibly gentle, afterward, their skin feels like 10 years' worth of wrinkles and blocked pores are gone.
"After one use my skin was smooth, soft and tighter," wrote a shopper with sensitive, acne-prone skin. "This product is something I will continue to use several times per week, and highly recommend." Others said their skin was left glowing, plumped, and glass-like in the mirror, and as a last person wrote, "I finally get compliments on how great my skin looks."
Try the "pure magic" scrub for yourself via Kate Somerville's website.
