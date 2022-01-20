Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Have Given This Kate Hudson-Approved Facial Steamer Five Stars — and It's on Sale

There are dozens of facial steamers on the market, but Vanity Planet's is vouched for by Hudson and has more than 2,000 five-star Amazon ratings. Plus, it's currently 37 percent off. Happy shoppers have praised how this product has made their topical skincare routine more effective. One shopper wrote, "I feel like it is really getting into your pores so… your skincare products are actually absorbing into your skin instead of just laying on the surface." Others note that it has brought a spa-like experience to their home, which has become especially appreciated in the era of COVID-19.