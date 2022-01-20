Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Have Given This Kate Hudson-Approved Facial Steamer Five Stars — and It's on Sale
The world of beauty tools has exploded over the last few years. Some involve enough zapping, electricity, and needles that they seem better left to aestheticians or people with some sort of scientific pedigree. There is, however, a straightforward skincare tool that has been around for a while and that Kate Hudson recently gave her stamp of approval to — the facial steamer, specifically the Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer.
On her Instagram, the actress shared a video that highlighted her quick masking routine for glowing skin. The process used only three products — the Vanity Planet Steamer, a towel, and the Kate Hudson Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder Mask.
A face steamer is a DIY way to get the skin-boosting benefits of sitting in a steam room. Face steaming is a treatment that you should think of the same way you think of something like a mask or an exfoliation treatment — dermatologists told InStyle that they advise doing so once or twice a week for five to seven minutes.
The warm steam softens and opens up pores, which loosens trapped acne-causing bacteria, oils, and what have you. This in turn unclogs pores and makes them look cleaner and clearer, removing the black-looking debris that can make pores so noticeable.
Hudson, however, started the video already looking poreless, but the steamer has additional benefits for even the clearest complexions. The treatment hydrates your skin and through the aforementioned opening and softening process, allows your following skincare products to penetrate deeper and thereby work better.
There are dozens of facial steamers on the market, but Vanity Planet's is vouched for by Hudson and has more than 2,000 five-star Amazon ratings. Plus, it's currently 37 percent off. Happy shoppers have praised how this product has made their topical skincare routine more effective. One shopper wrote, "I feel like it is really getting into your pores so… your skincare products are actually absorbing into your skin instead of just laying on the surface." Others note that it has brought a spa-like experience to their home, which has become especially appreciated in the era of COVID-19.
