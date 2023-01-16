Kate Hudson Wishes She Invented the Hydrating Lip Mask Drew Barrymore and More Celebs Swear By

“This is the best product right now”

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Published on January 16, 2023

Kate Hudson LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew

You can tell a lot about a person by what they keep in their purse. Case in point: When Kate Hudson revealed the contents of her Fendi bag, we learned that she holds on to hats for more than 20 years, she takes having fresh breath very seriously, and she prefers nipple covers over bras. Oh — and like a slew of other celebs, she swears by the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

During British Vogue's In the Bag series, Hudson pulled out everything from a Bose speaker to hand sanitizer from her designer duffle. But the only thing she deemed a "must-have" was the popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress held up the recognizable pink jar and said, "I mean, why didn't I come up with this? This is the best product right now."

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry, $24; amazon.com

Hudson is far from the only A-lister singing the lip mask's praises. Brooke Shields, Drew Barrymore, and Sydney Sweeney have all given it their seal of approval, too, and both Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner pulled it from their own purses during their In the Bag episodes. Jenner said that the mask "feels nice" and looks "shiny and pretty," while Hadid explained how she mixes it with a Maybelline lip crayon for a tint that "stays on all day."

The moisturizing lip mask is designed to heal chapped lips overnight, but like celebs, plenty of shoppers use it all day long for hydration and a subtle pink shine. It earned the highest rating in every category from PEOPLE testers who raved about how it keeps their lips soft and supple for hours. One tester who struggles with "dry, parched, and crackly lips" felt "an immediate difference" after applying the mask, claiming that it left their lips feeling "extra juicy."

The berry flavor is by far the most popular (and Hudson claimed it "smells awesome"), but the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask also comes in vanilla, gummy bear, and sweet candy flavors. Take a cue from stars and shoppers who favor this moisturizing lip product and snag one for yourself before it sells out again.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Gummy Bear, $24; amazon.com

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Vanilla, $24; amazon.com

