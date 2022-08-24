Kate Hudson's Hot Girl Summer Makeup Routine Includes a Radiant Cream Blush That Shoppers Love

One reviewer raved it “glides on like a dream”

By Kayla Blanton
Published on August 24, 2022 07:00 PM

kate hudson; kjer weis cream blush
Photo: Getty

In sweltering temperatures and swampy humidity, few can be bothered to cake on a full face of makeup — Kate Hudson included.

In a recent TikTok, the actress, 43, shared her simple "hot girl summer" makeup routine (which, spoiler alert, doesn't include mascara!), and she was kind enough to break down the product deets. "You know why I love TikTok?" she asked in the video. "You can do anything — it doesn't matter. So I'm gonna do makeup."

After applying a thin layer of under-eye color corrector and foundation, Hudson went in with the star of the show: the Kjaer Weis cream blush. The emollient, pigmented formula is already a fan favorite (more on that later), and if it's approved by the queen of clean beauty herself, you know it's good.

Cream Blush
Kjaer Weis

Buy It! Kjaer Weis Cream Blush in Sun Touched, $32; kjaerweis.com

Not a brush in sight, the Knives Out star simply rubbed her finger into the shade Sun Touched and patted it onto her cheekbones to instantly reveal a sunkissed glow. The user-friendly formula is a buildable "dewy touch of color that melts into skin," according to the brand, and it's made with organic ingredients, like organic almond oil and jojoba seed oil, that leave the skin more moisturized than it was before application. It comes in 13 shades, and reviewers can't get enough of it.

One shopper said it's a "gorgeous color" and they wear it "literally every day." Another raved that it "goes on flawlessly and stays throughout the day." All of the shades are beloved, and so is the texture, pigmentation, and wear. "This blush is soft and creamy and glides on like a dream," a reviewer wrote. "It has incredible lasting power."

A perfect year-round multi-tasker — especially for getting ready in a rush — the blush can also be used to add a flush of color to the lips and eyes. Hudson didn't use it in that way, though. Instead, she applied a cream champagne shadow to brighten her lids, fluffed her eyebrows with the best-selling Kosas Airbrow gel, and swiped on the Kjaer Weis lip gloss in Treasure, which is a silicone-free, lightly tinted gloss packed with conditioning oils to soften and nourish every pout.

A few of her other go-tos for a quick face are the Exa High Fidelity Semi-Satin foundation, Milk Makeup Flex concealer, and Westman Atelier Face Trace contour stick (all of which she also blended with her hands).

Shop them all for under $50 each below to try her hot girl makeup routine for yourself.

Flex Concealer
Milk Makeup

Buy It! Milk Makeup Flex Concealer, $28; milkmakeup.com

High Fidelity Foundation + Free Gift Exa Mini Jump Start Smoothing Primer
Credo

Buy It! Exa High Fidelity Semi-Satin Foundation, $38; credobeauty.com

Face Trace Contour Stick
Credo

Buy It! Westman Altier Face Trace Contour Stick, $48; credobeauty.com

Air Brow
Kosas

Buy It! Kosas Airbrow Gel, $24; kosas.com

Lip Gloss
Kjaer Weis

Buy It! Kjaer Weis Lip Gloss, $22; kjaerweis.com

