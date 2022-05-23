Kate Hudson's Secret for Glowing Skin Are These Glycolic Peel Pads That Work Their Magic Overnight

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to skincare, a radiant glow is almost always the end goal. For Kate Hudson, there's one simple step in her nighttime routine that lets her achieve just that.

The actress and entrepreneur, 43, recently revealed she uses the GoopGlow Glycolic Acid Peel pads. In a video on her Instagram Stories, she rubbed one of the pre-soaked pads on her forward, chin, cheeks, and chest. She wrote that they are "an absolute favorite" and noted that she uses them once a week. For an extra dose of hydration, she finished by applying the Juice Beauty Cocktail Concentrate.

Kate Hudson An absolute favorite 1 x per week Goop Glow Glycolic Acid Credit: Kate Hudson Instagram

So why are the peel pads a staple in Hudson's skincare routine? Essentially, they exfoliate, retexturize, and brighten skin while you sleep. Each one is formulated with 15 percent glycolic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that exfoliates dead skin cells and other debris.

The pads also feature a blend of tropical fruit extracts that help with cell turnover, Australian kakadu plum that contains a high dose of vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid that provides hydration. The result is smoother skin, reduced pores, and an overall more even tone.

One side is textured for more intense exfoliation while the other side is smoother for a lighter buff and polish. It's meant to be used once a week in the evening before bed so it can work its magic overnight. Slip the Goop peel pad over your fingers like Hudson demonstrated and apply to clean skin. You can follow with your preferred moisturizer 15 minutes after. Then, in the morning, wash your face to reveal healthy, glowing skin.

According to a study with 31 women between the ages of 37 to 55, "95 percent of participants said their skin looked and felt dramatically smoother." Even Sephora shoppers are calling the Goop Glow peel pads a "gamechanger" for their skin — more than 600 people have given the product a five-star rating.

"This has addressed dark spots and made my skin much nicer looking," one reviewer wrote. "I love it and it smells divine, too." Others are impressed by how "refreshed" they look the next morning after using them.

You can get a pack of four Goop Glow Glycolic Peel pads for $45 or a pack of 12 for $125 from Amazon and Sephora. Though they're a little expensive, many customers say they are worth every penny for the results they see. Now that they have Hudson's stamp of approval, they're definitely worth adding to your regimen for a more radiant glow.