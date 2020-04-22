Kate Hudson’s Mom Goldie Hawn Introduced Her to This Luxury Skincare Brand 20 Years Ago — and It’s on Sale

Image zoom La Mer

Moms have this way of influencing the things we love — and for Kate Hudson, that was La Mer’s skincare products. Over 20 years ago, her mom Goldie Hawn gifted her a tub of the iconic La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream for Christmas, and she has been hooked on it ever since.

“[It was] the first quality skincare product I ever used,” Hudson told PEOPLE in 2018. Her loyalty to La Mer even led her to become the face of the skincare company’s digital campaign that same year. And clearly, it has been working for the mother-daughter duo whose glowing complexions graced the cover of PEOPLE’s just-released Beautiful Issue, along with Hudson’s own 16-month old daughter, Rani Rose.

The La Mer cream they both love is touted for its ability to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while simultaneously moisturizing skin, leaving it with a soft and supple finish. The secret to La Mer’s magical formula comes from the brand’s signature Miracle Broth, an ingredient made from hand-harvested sea kelp — and the reason it’s so expensive.

But right now, anyone who’s a Sephora Beauty Insider can snag tons of La Mer skincare products for way less during Sephora’s coveted Spring Sale, including Hudson’s favorite La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream! The discounts and window of time to score them are based on your membership status, which is determined by how much you’ve previously spent on products at Sephora; Rouge members can save 20 percent now through May 1, VIB members can save 15 percent now through April 29, and Insider members can save 10 percent starting April 23 through April 27.

To get this amazing deal, you’ll need to be signed into your Sephora account and enter the promo code SPRINGSALE at checkout. No matter the discount, this is huge considering the luxury skincare brand’s products rarely go on sale. A few of Hudson’s other favorite La Mer products — like The Cleansing Oil and The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream, which she suggests applying in the morning — are also included in the markdowns.

Don’t miss your chance to score some Kate Hudson-approved luxury skincare goodies while you can get them for less!

