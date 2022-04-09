This Is the Wrinkle-Smoothing Rose Oil Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon, and 1,400 Shoppers Love
The goal is always to glow, no?
It's a good thing, then, that Kate Hudson recently gave us (and her thousands of TikTok followers) a front-row seat to her skincare routine — which is all about amping up the radiance with glow-enhancing products. TL;DR? Hudson is a pro at achieving major glow.
Oils, a face mask, and an eye cream are all products she reached for during the 32-second clip, but there was one small pink bottle that stood out to us the most: The beloved Biossance Vitamin C Rose Oil that Reese Witherspoon, who's a spokesperson for the brand, once called her "favorite," too.
Buy It! Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $72; biossance.com
Two skin-goals A-listers have given this best-selling face oil their stamp of approval, so it's basically famous, too, right? Add in that it has more than 1,400 five-star ratings at the time of writing, and you'll wonder how it's not sold out yet. (But fun fact: A bottle does sell every 10 minutes, which equates to about 144 in a day.)
The celeb-approved face oil is packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients that work together to enhance your natural glow, minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and plump and firm the skin for a youthful-looking complexion. There's vitamin C that fights discoloration, brightens, and improves skin's elasticity, moisturizing squalane, damascus rose extra that enhances radiance, and chios crystal, which oil revitalizes and firms. Unlike other Vitamin C oils that can sometimes smell rather harsh, this one has a lovely rose scent. All wins!
One shopper compared this rose oil to "a magical potion," adding, "It goes on easily, illuminates my skin, hydrates, and doesn't stay oily."
Another wrote, "Smooths finer lines to nothing and larger lines and wrinkles are softer, looking [more] like laugh lines versus the stress that I [have] carried for years." They added, "[It] absorbs beautifully into the skin with a light and pleasant scent."
Shop the celeb-loved rose oil for yourself to see it work its magic on your skin.
Buy It! Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $32; biossance.com
