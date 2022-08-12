Celebrity-Used Haircare Brand K18 Launches Peptide Shampoos for the Deepest Clean

Of all the countless beauty secrets of Hollywood, this is the one worth knowing.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience is a haircare line known for its reparative peptide mask — backed by science and used by Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Normani, among other celebrities. And K18 just launched two peptide shampoos that will make you unlearn everything you thought you knew about "clean" hair.

Science can be complex, but K18 makes it simple. Without getting too granular, these products work by cleaning and restoring the most inner part of your hair structure, past the cuticle. And because the peptides work to mimic your hair's natural anatomy, it recognizes it as its own, so it doesn't wash out like other surface-level hair products. Instead, it connects to the polypeptide chains (ah big words!) and continually repairs and restores your hair to its original form (pre-color, products, treatments, etc.). Essentially, K18 is like skincare, while many other hair products are like makeup. Both will make your hair look nice, but one is working behind the scenes to make it healthier, too.

The product line comprises the new shampoos and the original mask, which has long been recognized by celebrities and hair stylists alike for its reparative abilities. In a recent video, Kardashian said that she puts "a lot of Olaplex and a lot of K18" in her hair when it's platinum blonde to let it "breathe." She even admitted that she was surprised her hair was so healthy considering the amount of color and styling it goes through, and cited the importance of hair masks.

Celebrity hair stylist Yusef — who's worked with Rihanna and Normani — tells PEOPLE, "The shampoos blow me away. Even if I'm dealing with African American women who have natural hair, [or] coarse hair, it gets the buildup out of the hair and I've never seen that in a product." He says the shampoo "gets [buildup] out without being dry and feeling like you have to use a deep conditioner after." He adds, "Even in the finest textured hair, it makes it easier to comb through it after without feeling that you have to let it sit in conditioner."

The pH shampoo is ideal for those who like to wash their hair every day because it was designed for frequent use. It cleanses your hair, reduces the loss of protein, and repairs damaged proteins for increased hair strength. After extended use — let's say a few weeks — your hair should feel lighter, healthier, and smoother. Plus, both shampoos have a subtle citrus scent, so your hair will smell clean, fresh, and bright.

The detox shampoo is one you should regularly mix into your hair wash rotation because it provides a deep clean. This special formula uses activated charcoal and salicylic acid (re: my skincare comparison) to remove all the gunk we let build up on our hair (and scalp!) via color treatments and styling products. According to K18 reps, "Most shampoos have 40 to 60 ingredients, and this only has 18." This is a true detox that targets dirt, excess oil, and sebum, without removing the good stuff in your hair. Both shampoos are color-safe, so they'll lift excess buildup without removing your 50 shades of fabulous.

With this launch, your hair is in for a rebirth. Use the pH shampoo regularly, and once a week or so, use the detox shampoo followed by the mask for a complete rejuvenation. And for added bonus, all of these products are vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and wrapped up in recyclable packaging.

