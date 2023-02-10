My New Favorite Winter Skincare Product Is This Hydrating K-Beauty Cleansing Balm — and It's on Sale Now

Its two-in-one powers have streamlined my skincare routine

By Clara McMahon
Published on February 10, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

BANILA CO Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover
Photo: Amazon

Removing makeup can be such a hassle. It always feels like a tedious extra step in my nighttime skincare routine, one that requires vigorous mascara-smudging and multiple go-overs to ensure I didn't miss a glob of foundation on my hairline or contour on my nose. But I've found a do-it-all skincare product that removes makeup and gives my skin a boost of hydration — and now, taking off makeup is something I look forward to.

I can't say enough about the reviewer-revered Banila Co Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm, which is on sale for just $15 at Amazon right now. I purchased this cleansing balm two months ago after seeing it all over my TikTok and Instagram, and I have to say: It was love at first use and I haven't looked back.

BANILA CO Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover
Amazon

Buy it! Banila Co Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm, $15 (orig. $19); amazon.com

Its lightly scented, super smooth, and lightweight formula melts into my skin and removes makeup so easily. Plus, a little goes a long way, so even with consistent use over these last couple of months, I still have a ways to go before I reach the bottom of the container. It also leaves my sensitive skin –– which feels especially dry and irritable in the winter –– soft and hydrated. Gone are the days of frantically searching for my moisturizer in a post-wash frenzy!

Its paraben-free ingredient list is great for all skin types, as it relies on active botanicals, vitamins E and C, and hot springs water that nourishes skin and protects the moisture barrier, rather than stripping it bare.

All you have to do is rub a small amount on your dry face to start breaking down makeup and daily grime, then add water to emulsify for a deeper clean. It's also gentler and less wasteful than makeup remover wipes.

I'm hardly the only one who's fallen for this cleansing balm. In fact, it's earned nearly 9,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers. One shopper said it's helped to "soften and rebalance" their dry skin, while another reviewer loved the way it can combat the peskier parts of the makeup removal process, explaining, "It is super gentle and takes off all my makeup easily and well, especially my waterproof mascara which tends to be a battle to take off."

A third shopper even raved that using this product is their "favorite step" in their skincare routine. Plus, a fourth user called the cleansing balm a "much better alternative" to harsh cloths that irritate their sensitive eyelids.

Bottom line: I have joined the legion of fans for this K-beauty cleansing balm, and you should too. Its two-in-one powers have streamlined my skincare routine, allowing me to use fewer products on my already sensitive skin. And the afterglow on my complexion is just a bonus!

Head on over to Amazon to snag the Banila Co Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm while it's marked down to just $15.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Yeedi Vac 2 Robot Vacuum
PSA: This Robot Vacuum and Mop Is a 'Great Allergy Helper' — and It's 30% Off at Amazon
100 Best Early Presidents Day Sales
The 100 Best Early Presidents Day Sales We Found at Amazon
Solawave Wand and Sheet Mask Review Tout
This Magic Wand and Sheet Mask Combo Gives My Dull, Dry Skin an Instantly Gorgeous Glow
Related Articles
14-best-eye-makeup-removers-of-2022-tested-and-reviewed-social
The 14 Best Eye Makeup Removers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
celeb loved face-washes
From Hailey to Chrissy: We Tried 4 Celebrity-Loved Face Cleansers to See Which Is the Best
MAC Hyper Real Skincare Is Worth the Hype
I Tested MAC's New Skincare Line, and It's Been a Game-Changer for Applying Makeup on My Dry Skin
ultra hydrating day & night cream
Tula's Best-Selling Moisturizer Just Received an Upgrade — and It's Already on Sale with This Discount Code
Editors' Picks: Best Beauty Products
The Best Beauty Products the PEOPLE Team Tried This Month
Kim Kardashian Neutrogena Night Calming Cleansing Makeup Remover Tout
Kim Kardashian Keeps These $6 Makeup Wipes in Her Beauty Bag, and Shoppers Say They Don't Bother 'Sensitive Skin'
Solawave Wand and Sheet Mask Review Tout
This Magic Wand and Sheet Mask Combo Gives My Dull, Dry Skin an Instantly Gorgeous Glow
Drunk Elephant Brand Guide
The 12 Best Drunk Elephant Products of 2023
Image Skincare Review
These 3 Esthetician-Approved Products Have Transformed My Dull, Dry Winter Complexion Into a Radiant Glow
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Tout
Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Facial Steamer a 'Game-Changer for Dry Winter Skin,' and It's on Sale Right Now
Best Beauty Products We Tried
These Are Hands Down the Best Beauty Products That PEOPLE Editors Tried This Month
Best Lip Balms for Smooth, Hydrated Lips
The 17 Best Lip Balms for Smooth, Hydrated Lips, According to Dermatologists and Shoppers
Best Honest Beauty Products
A Comprehensive Guide to the Best Honest Beauty Products
Four of the best Freck products on a white background with a colorful border
These Are the 10 Best Freck Beauty Products
CeraVe Brand Review
The 10 Best CeraVe Products of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
People Beauty Awards FACE and BODY
PEOPLE's Beauty Awards 2022: The Best Skin and Body Products of the Year