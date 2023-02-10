My New Favorite Winter Skincare Product Is This Hydrating K-Beauty Cleansing Balm — and It's on Sale Now

Removing makeup can be such a hassle. It always feels like a tedious extra step in my nighttime skincare routine, one that requires vigorous mascara-smudging and multiple go-overs to ensure I didn't miss a glob of foundation on my hairline or contour on my nose. But I've found a do-it-all skincare product that removes makeup and gives my skin a boost of hydration — and now, taking off makeup is something I look forward to.

I can't say enough about the reviewer-revered Banila Co Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm, which is on sale for just $15 at Amazon right now. I purchased this cleansing balm two months ago after seeing it all over my TikTok and Instagram, and I have to say: It was love at first use and I haven't looked back.

Its lightly scented, super smooth, and lightweight formula melts into my skin and removes makeup so easily. Plus, a little goes a long way, so even with consistent use over these last couple of months, I still have a ways to go before I reach the bottom of the container. It also leaves my sensitive skin –– which feels especially dry and irritable in the winter –– soft and hydrated. Gone are the days of frantically searching for my moisturizer in a post-wash frenzy!

Its paraben-free ingredient list is great for all skin types, as it relies on active botanicals, vitamins E and C, and hot springs water that nourishes skin and protects the moisture barrier, rather than stripping it bare.

All you have to do is rub a small amount on your dry face to start breaking down makeup and daily grime, then add water to emulsify for a deeper clean. It's also gentler and less wasteful than makeup remover wipes.

I'm hardly the only one who's fallen for this cleansing balm. In fact, it's earned nearly 9,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers. One shopper said it's helped to "soften and rebalance" their dry skin, while another reviewer loved the way it can combat the peskier parts of the makeup removal process, explaining, "It is super gentle and takes off all my makeup easily and well, especially my waterproof mascara which tends to be a battle to take off."

A third shopper even raved that using this product is their "favorite step" in their skincare routine. Plus, a fourth user called the cleansing balm a "much better alternative" to harsh cloths that irritate their sensitive eyelids.

Bottom line: I have joined the legion of fans for this K-beauty cleansing balm, and you should too. Its two-in-one powers have streamlined my skincare routine, allowing me to use fewer products on my already sensitive skin. And the afterglow on my complexion is just a bonus!

