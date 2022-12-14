Gift Alert! JVN's Full-Sized Hair Care Sets Are on Sale for Up to 40% Off

When it comes to hair, Jonathan Van Ness knows what he's doing (just look at his gorgeous locks!). That's why he's Queer Eye's resident grooming expert, and why he founded his own hair care line, JVN Hair — which has the perfect holiday gift sets to check the last few people off your shopping list.

The brand launched last year, and JVN hair products have become a fast favorite for beauty enthusiasts everywhere — mostly because the natural, sulfate-free shampoos, conditioners, and creams work. Their simple, squalene-rich formulas are catered to specific hair types and problems, and the sets take the fuss out of researching and creating a custom hair care routine. Plus, the product packaging is sustainable (prioritizing aluminum and glass) and the brand pledges to be plastic-free by 2025.

Below, we've rounded up the sets that suit every hair type. All you have to do is click, click, click. Oh, and did we mention they're all on sale?

Best Selling Stylers Set

If you're not sure what hair type or preferences you're shopping for, this three-piece set of full-sized products is a universally good buy — hence why it's a bestseller. The set comes with JVN's Pre-Wash Scalp Oil, which clarifies build-up before shampooing, the Instant Recovery Serum, which smooths strands and acts as a heat protectant, and the Air Dry Cream, which provides a crunchless hold and keeps frizz at bay. An included tube key ensures the Air Dry Cream, which comes in an aluminum tube, can be used to the very last drop.

jvn

Buy It! JVN Hair Best Selling Stylers Set, $61 (orig. $89); jvnhair.com

Smooth & Sleek Routine Set

The full wash day line-up, this set is great for all hair types, but especially for those who like to keep washes to a minimum. It comes with the Volumizing Shampoo, Strengthening Conditioner, Instant Recovery Serum, and Blowout Styling Milk, all of which promise to stretch a post-wash style for at least two days. Plus, the shampoo and conditioner bottles come in festive red and green bottles.

jvn

Buy It! JVN Hair Smooth & Sleek Routine, $69 (orig. $100); jvnhair.com

Effortless Waves Routine Set

The name of this set pretty much speaks for itself. Ideal for wavy or curly hair types, it includes full sizes of the Volumizing Shampoo, which adds body and clarifies, the Restoring Conditioner, which moisturizes and softens, and the soft hold Air Dry Cream. Best of all, the trio is currently 26 percent off.

jvn

Buy It! JVN Hair Effortless Waves Routine, $54 (orig. $73); jvnhair.com

Hair Repair Routine Set

Perhaps the best deal of them all, for 33 percent off, is this bundle of full-sized products that features five bottles of magic to restore dry, damaged, over-treated hair. It comes with the Pre-Wash Scalp Oil, Strengthening Shampoo, Strengthening Conditioner, Instant Recovery Serum, and Nourishing Shine Drops to give styled hair a rejuvenated radiance.

jvn

Buy It! JVN Hair Repair Routine, $83 (orig. $124); jvnhair.com

After stocking up on JVN Hair sets for your beauty-loving friends, you might as well grab one for yourself — your mane will thank you.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.