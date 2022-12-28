I'm Terrible at Doing My Hair, but This Hydrating Milk Gave Me the Best At-Home Blowout — and It's on Sale

 Get bouncy, shiny, silky hair for a bargain price

By
Ariel Scotti
Published on December 28, 2022 05:00 AM

Blowout Styling Milk Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

TBH, I'm awful at blowing out my hair. I've tried tons of tricks (like flipping my head upside down while drying) and tested products that could bring some life to it from the comfort of my own home, but I've never gotten close to a salon-level 'do.

My hair has a natural wave to it that frizzes when it feels the first hint of moisture in the air. Plus, it's gotten thinner as I've gotten older, leaving it fairly flat most of the time. This is all to say that I was skeptical of the promises made by the JVN Blowout Styling Milk, but am thrilled to report that I was so wrong to doubt it. After pumping some of the lightweight milk into my hands and working it through my hair, I blew it out and was surprised by my hair's body, shine, and volume.

Typically, the styling milk is affordable at only $29, but the brand just put all of its styling and treatment products on sale for 20 percent off with code GOBIG, which brings the price down to $23.

Blowout Styling Milk
JVN

Buy It! JVN Blowout Styling Milk, $23.20 with code GOBIG(orig. $29); jvnhair.com

What makes the styling milk special is its list of clean ingredients that "protects against heat and humidity" while adding "reparative benefits" to color- and heat-damaged strands, according to the brand.

The formula is made with ionic peptides that prevent damage from up to 450 degrees and cassia bark polymer that smoothes out hair in the face of humidity, along with the nourishing and hydrating hemisqualane and orchid milk. All of these botanicals not only resulted in some of the best at-home blowouts of my life, but they also helped to extend my styled locks and gave me hair I couldn't stop looking at for several days.

Other shoppers agree that this styling cream gives them salon-worthy results — in fact, it has garnered more than 200 reviews with an average 4.9-star rating. Many of those fans called it "amazing" and one even said it was "life-changing." Another person added that it didn't weigh their hair down and gave their strands "a bit of thickness."

If you're in the market for a "wonderful" new styling product to bring newfound life to your hair without the price of a salon visit, add the JVN Hair Blowout Styling Milk to your cart today, and don't forget to include code GOBIG at checkout for 20 percent off.

