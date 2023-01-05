I Detangle My Daughters' Knotty Waist-Length Hair with This $18 Conditioning Mist Every Morning

My two daughters insist on letting their hair rival Rapunzel's — which means I've got a lot of knots to take care of.

Their straight strands seemingly sprout tangles overnight, and after a night of restless sleep, they're left with nothing short of a rat's nest on the backs of their heads. Plus, at ages 8 and 10, they haven't quite mastered conditioning in the shower, so there are always knots to contend with after the water is turned off. But recently, our daily "brush, cry, repeat" routine found its match in a quick and simple hair care solution that costs just $18.

I initially tried my brand-provided sample of JVN Complete Leave-In Conditioning Mist, from Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, on my own shoulder-length hair. The salon-quality scent of amber and cashmere musk combined with citrus (think: fresh lemon and tangerine) was immediately appealing, but I couldn't recognize the conditioner's full potential on my generally knot-free hair — so I had to put it to the test with my daughters.

I sprayed the conditioning mist on their hair while wet or damp from the shower, covering liberally and combing it through. I immediately noticed how the brush moved freely through tangles, and once I was done, I admired the moisture and softness it added to their strands.

My real excitement, however, came when I realized I could use it on their dry-yet-knotty morning hair, too. I spray a few pumps before helping them brush through the tangles each morning, the brush moving easily through their bedhead. When I'm done, all that's left is frizz-free strands with a subtle shine.

To achieve this magic, JVN Leave-In Conditioning Mist relies on key strengthening and conditioning ingredients, including hemisqualane derived from sugarcane to seal moisture in and prevent breakage and brassica seed polymer, which acts as a detangler. As a bonus, both also help to eliminate frizz caused by friction between wet hair and a pillowcase.

Satisfied shoppers with all different hair lengths, textures, and thicknesses have raved about the conditioning mist in reviews. One person wrote that it "detangles like a dream" but "doesn't weigh down [their] super fine strands." Another shopper, who "fell in love… at first spritz," shared that their dry strands are now "quenched and hydrated," and they added that the silicone-free formula doesn't weigh down their normally "limp, lifeless strands."

If tangles aren't your main concern, spray a bit of the product into the palm of your hand and gently run through dry hair to smooth frizz and flyaways and add a subtle shine. For on-the-go hair care, get on the waitlist to snag the convenient 2-ounce travel size, available for just $10.

After trying a slew of leave-in conditioners for healthy and knot-free hair, JVN Leave-In Conditioning Mist is now a staple in my family's hair care routine. Keep scrolling to shop.

