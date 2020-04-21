Kourtney Kardashian Uses This Lengthening Mascara Every Day — and It's on Sale

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCUniversal via Getty

If your lashes need a little pick-me-up, you may want to consider Kourtney Kardashian’s current mascara obsession.

The reality star highlighted the Josie Maran Argan Black Oil Mascara in a recent Poosh post about her favorite clean beauty products. It’s one of the nontoxic products, which she chooses based on their EWG cosmetic score, that she says she’s using every day.

The Josie Maran mascara has an EWG score of 2 (which means a majority of its ingredients are low toxicity) thanks to its clean formula which is made up of 91 percent naturally derived sources. It’s infused with pure argan oil and bamboo extract, which work together to condition and strengthen lashes. And once your lashes have bulked up, the brand also claims that you’ll experience less lash shedding during makeup removal.

If you’re a Sephora member, you can snag the mascara for as much as 20 percent off this week with the code SPRINGSAVE at checkout.

Over 10,000 Sephora shoppers have “hearted” the product, and hundreds have raved that it’s a great choice to maintain healthy lashes. Shoppers also love the volume it provides — one even said it only takes two coats to look like they’re wearing fake eyelashes.

“It almost feels like a hair care for your lashes. It makes me feel good about using it, instead of like other mascaras which I feel damages my lashes,” one customer wrote.

A two-in-one mascara that helps lashes stay healthy while looking good, too? Consider us sold.