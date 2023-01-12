Jones Road Beauty Just Brought Back Its Beloved 'New Year, Same You' Set That Creates a Fresh-Faced Look

Snag it while it’s back in stock, as it’s only available for a limited time

Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE

Published on January 12, 2023 06:00 AM

Jones Road Beauty 'New Year, Same You' Set Re-Launch
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Amid New Year's resolutions and intentions, you might be looking for ways to simplify your daily routine. And Jones Road Beauty delivered, as the brand has brought back the widely popular 'New Year, Same You' facial set for a clean fresh face you can complete in three steps.

With a penchant for minimalist makeup, beauty mogul Bobbi Brown has created a vast collection of Jones Road Beauty products — which some of our editors have tried and loved. Each product focuses on highlighting an element of your natural beauty to create the ultimate "no-makeup makeup" look. The items in this set work similarly, featuring two face pencils, an eye cream, and a shimmery facial oil — a $118 value selling for $94 for the next month.

The products in the set collectively hydrate your skin, add a faint shimmer to catch the light, and provide sheer coverage should you have any problem spots you want to hide. The Eye Cream works as a moisturizer for your under eyes with ingredients like olive oil extract to help create the smoothest skin. The Shimmer Face Oil comes in four blushy shades — cool rose, pink opal, Midas, and bronze — and adds a subtle shine to your face. And with 25 shades to choose from, you can use a light shade of The Face Pencil for concealer, and a slightly darker shade for sheer coverage on areas like the cheeks, chin, or forehead.

Jones Road Beauty 'New Year, Same You' Set Re-Launch
Jones Road Beauty

Buy It! Jones Road Beauty 'New Year, Same You' Set, $94.40; jonesroadbeauty.com

To use this set, start with the Eye Cream and place a few dabs of product on the under-eye area, lightly dabbing with your finger to spread it evenly. This will instantly hydrate the area, and prepare the skin for the remaining products. Just make sure to let it dry for a few seconds before layering anything on top.

The Face Pencil works as a spot touch-up for any areas of concern you might want to cover. It has a creamy and light formula so you can draw on your face, and blend it into your skin with your finger. Use it under the eye to cover dark circles, on top of any blemishes to lessen their appearance, or across areas of redness to create an even skin tone.

Once you're ready to go, add a few drops of The Shimmer Face Oil onto your fingertips and pat the oil into your skin anywhere that you want brightness and a soft shine. When pairing with these other products, this should be the last step, but if you decide to go au-natural on any given day, you can apply it right after your skincare.

The set is only available until February 9, so you'll want to add it to your virtual cart before it's gone. If you fall in love with any one of these products, you can also buy them individually at any time, too.

Jones Road Beauty 'New Year, Same You' Set Re-Launch
Credo

Buy It! Jones Road Beauty The Face Pencil, $25; jonesroadbeauty.com and credobeauty.com

Jones Road Beauty 'New Year, Same You' Set Re-Launch
Credo

Buy It! Jones Road Beauty Eye Cream, $34; jonesroadbeauty.com and credobeauty.com

Jones Road Beauty 'New Year, Same You' Set Re-Launch
Credo

Buy It! Jones Road Beauty Shimmer Face Oil, $34; jonesroadbeauty.com and credobeauty.com

