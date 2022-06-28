The Shimmery Sunscreen Responsible for JoJo Fletcher's Wedding Weekend Glow Has Sold Out 5 Times
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers just celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary, and we're finally getting all the details on the bride's glam from the romantic weekend.
The duo, who got engaged on ABC's The Bachelorette in 2016, tied the knot on May 14 at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California. Fletcher's makeup artist recently shared all of the details behind the newlywed's stunning welcome party beauty look on Instagram, listing the products she used on her hair, face, and body.
While the real-estate developer's makeup looked flawless and her curly ponytail was flirty and fun, we're more focused on how she achieved her radiant complexion. Fletcher was absolutely glowing from head to toe all weekend long, and it wasn't just because she was finally getting hitched. The bride's subtly sun-kissed, shimmery skin was thanks to one product: the Kopari Body Glow Sunscreen.
The weightless, fast-absorbing sunscreen has sold out five times on Kopari's website so far (it's currently out of stock again, but you can still snag it at Revolve), and Fletcher's recent gorgeous glisten showcased exactly why it's so popular. Infused with superfood oils and antioxidants, the unique gel formula is extremely hydrating — so much so that shoppers claim it makes their skin feel "incredibly soft" and "smooth like butter."
Plus, it's transfer-proof (meaning it won't stain your clothes), which was proven by Fletcher's pristine white flapper girl dress she wore after applying it.
Reviewers call the sunscreen gel "perfect for poolside" time, with even shoppers who typically look "as red as a tomato" after hours in the sun claiming they don't get burnt at all when using the product. Another buyer also noted how well it holds up against sweat and dirt after working outside all day.
One customer wrote that they "want to bathe in this glorious stuff" and another swore it "feels like a luxury item" on their skin. What could be better than looking tan while still protecting your body from sun damage? Take a page out of Fletcher's book and snag the summer staple that will give you a luminescent shine before it sells out at Revolve, too.
And below, shop more of the products behind Fletcher's wedding weekend glam
