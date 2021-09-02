Shoppers Say This $7 Volumizer Makes Thinning Hair 'Fuller, Shinier, and Feel Amazing to Touch'

"I have used just about every product for fine hair to get volume there is," prefaces one person of their struggle for volume with ample "baby-fine" hair. "This is absolutely the best I've found! I've used very pricey stuff, cheap stuff, whatever would promise to do it and none of it worked. This smells fresh, you don't have to use a lot, it doesn't seem to build up, and it holds." That lasting power is no joke: "It's the first time in my life (other than if I've had a perm) that I can get up in the morning and still have some style and body to my hair," adds a different person.