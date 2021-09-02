Shoppers Say This $7 Volumizer Makes Thinning Hair 'Fuller, Shinier, and Feel Amazing to Touch'
Once upon a time, mousse had a terrible rap. Sadly, it was deserved. It takes only a cursory glance at photos from the '80s (or the Friends episodes set back then), to see the enormous, crispy hairstyles it encouraged, and through the '90s, curl-focused mousses gave users ringlets crunchier than a McDonald's fry. But despite that heritage (no pun intended), John Frieda's cracked the code and developed a $7 whipped hydrator that gives shoppers thick, glossy hair.
According to over 1,700 enamored shoppers, the brand's Volume Lift Air Whipped Foam is the rare mousse that makes even thinning hair "fuller, shinier, and feel amazing to the touch," a 180 from the brittle effects of yesteryear. Per the brand, "Air-Silk technology" plumps strands for soft, flexible, "significantly thicker" hair — and reviewers are wholly impressed.
"I have used just about every product for fine hair to get volume there is," prefaces one person of their struggle for volume with ample "baby-fine" hair. "This is absolutely the best I've found! I've used very pricey stuff, cheap stuff, whatever would promise to do it and none of it worked. This smells fresh, you don't have to use a lot, it doesn't seem to build up, and it holds." That lasting power is no joke: "It's the first time in my life (other than if I've had a perm) that I can get up in the morning and still have some style and body to my hair," adds a different person.
Buy It! John Frieda Volume Lift Air Whipped Foam, $6.93 (orig. $9.49); amazon.com
Another shopper writes that it "works like a charm" for their thin hair, easily weaving the illusion of bountiful locks even for hair that's "straight as an arrow" with nonexistent natural volume. Thanks to the mousse, they say that they can now go longer between washes — their hair isn't left sticky or hard, and oil stays away for days.
The moisturizing effect is crucial, according to more reviewers. "I have fine, thin hair, so I need a product that's not too heavy and not drying. This product is great," says a fan. "It's light and gives my hair some body, but doesn't weigh my hair down and doesn't dry out my hair like other mousses. Very pleased!" It's also the kind of formula that works whether you apply it wet to coax out curls, opt to heat style, or apply it to already dry hair.
A last person writes: "I'm 64 and a cancer [patient] on a hormone inhibitor which thins my hair, so I'm always looking for something that makes it seem thicker and fuller. I hit the jackpot with this product." They continue: "The volume mousse plus a blow-dry, and it seems like I have twice the amount of hair I really do. Love this." There's a reason multiple people say it's the best mousse they've ever used. Try it for yourself to see what the fuss is about.
