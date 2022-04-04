Joan Collins' comments come after Jane Seymour said in an interview that she's "unusual in Hollywood in not having work done"

Joan Collins Says She 'Hasn't Had Work Done' as She Seemingly Shades Jane Seymour for Recent Interview

Joan Collins wants Jane Seymour to know she isn't the only Hollywood star who has never had plastic surgery.

In a recent interview with the Daily Express, Seymour, 71, told the outlet that she's "unusual in Hollywood in not having work done. I only know one other actress who hasn't had it — though she might have it now!"

Seymour continued: "I felt as an actress, I needed to have all the moving parts moving. And I'm at the point in life where it's not all about looking perfect — it's about playing a character."

Collins, 88, appears to have taken slight offense to the comment, responding in an Instagram post shared Friday.

"I am another #actress in #hollywood who hasn't had any 'work' done @janeseyour — there's many of us! @dailyexpress," Collins wrote alongside a photo, which shows her smiling, dressed in a sparkling outfit and jewels.

Seymour echoed similar sentiments about going under the knife, telling NewBeauty last year she hasn't had a facelift.

"I have chosen not to have a facelift — but I have nothing against any of it, nothing. Almost everyone I know is doing it and they're really thrilled with the results," Seymour said at the time.

Seymour, however, credits her youthful appearance to a regimented skin-care routine, which includes Crepe Erase body products (she's been a spokesperson for years).

