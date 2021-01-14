JLo Beauty Is Here! Shop Jennifer Lopez’s New Collection for as Little as $18

After months of anticipation and mind-blowingly stunning selfies, Jennifer Lopez has officially released the entire JLo Beauty collection. All eight products are available at Sephora, and prices start at just $18.

"The past three years, we've been working on the products, but we finally got them right," she said during an appearance on PEOPLE (The Show!). "I think I drove everybody a little bit crazy because I didn't want to put my name on anything that didn't work or wasn't exactly what I wanted it to be."

The eight-piece line consists of a sheet mask, cleanser, serum, highlighting complexion booster, eye cream, SPF moisturizer, and night cream, plus a value set containing four of the collection's major players. According to Lopez, olive oil serves as the hero ingredient behind the brand. "It's nature's secret ingredient, which we don't use enough of," she said, adding that she grew up watching her mother and aunt use it in their skincare routines.

JLo Beauty only arrived at Sephora today, but shoppers who pre-ordered products from the brand's website are already giving them rave reviews. "I appreciate that the serum contains ingredients backed by science to benefit skin," wrote one customer of That JLo Glow Serum with Olive Complex, which is formulated with heavy hitters like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. "Overall, the serum has provided a glow, helped minimize pore size, and reduced lines on my forehead and under my eyes."

Others can't stop talking about That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser, a mild cleanser containing rice bran and glycolipid to soothe skin and refine pores. "This is so BOMB! Didn't strip my skin at all and it's not too fragrant either! Totally in love with this beauty," said another reviewer.

Lopez said the intention behind JLo Beauty is to show that "beauty has no expiration date," so you can trust that every product is meant for people of all ages. Shop the entire collection at Sephora, and use code JLOBEAUTY at checkout to earn four times the Beauty Insider points per dollar.

