Jessica Simpson Has Used This Hair Line for Over 20 Years — and It's $13 Right Now
You can usually tell when a celebrity name-drops a product on social media, purely by how hard it becomes to get your hands on it. It just takes Drew Barrymore demonstrating her favorite hair product on TikTok to see the shampoo bar start flying off shelves — so after Jessica Simpson let her Instagram followers in on her secret for perennially bright, silky hair, it's no surprise that the Rita Hazan True Color Ultimate Shine Gloss she uses has gone MIA.
That is, everywhere except Walmart. It could be that they're particularly well stocked (or under-the-radar), because as Simpson highlighted last week, the line just recently became available at the outlet. "I can't live without my @ritahazan products," Simpson wrote on her story. "Breaking Brass gloss is my absolute favorite, that's how I keep my blonde bright and shiny like a sun-kissed dream."
She continued, "Rita is the only colorist I have let color my hair since the age of 18! Y'all can do the math, ha. She is a badass business mogul now and I couldn't be more proud of her. All of her products are now available @walmart for everyone! I promise y'all, she is gracing all of us with the goods!!!"
Buy It! Rita Hazan True Color Ultimate Shine Gloss, $12.98; walmart.com
The actress, author, and designer is currently 41, meaning she's stayed faithful to Hazan and her products for over two decades and through platinum, brunette, and redhead looks. Reviewers are equally enthusiastic about the line: "I LOVE this product! I am blond so I struggle with yellowish hair a couple of weeks after the salon," one person wrote on Walmart's website. "This gloss brought my hair back to life — no more brassy hair! I don't usually leave reviews, but this was an amazing surprise."
Shoppers on Amazon, where the gloss is currently sold out, likewise dub it the "best brass busting product ever." "Not only did this get rid of some of the muddy root color that I ended up with, but it brightened my gold highlights," the same commenter wrote. "My hair looks better than it has in a very long time." The formula stands up to a wide range of tests, more write, like hard water, time spent outdoors, inexperienced stylists, and frizz-prone hair textures.
Customers in their late 60s say that while their hair had been feeling like straw, the line made their strands look 20 years younger — and considering Simpson's hair looks exactly as good as it did when she first came into the public eye, that's something they have in common. Per the thrilled shopper, the gloss imparts shine and volume while subtracting brassiness, and as an added benefit, makes split ends unnoticeable.
"This is hands-down one of the best hair products I have ever used," a penultimate reviewer writes of the softening treatment. "After using it, all of my friends asked if I had gotten my highlights redone because of how shiny and vibrant they looked." In the words of a last person, "Unreal color payoff. My hair looks like spun wheat in the sun. I hope I can always find this."
Given the tip-off from Simpson, their search may have just gotten a bit harder. But for the time being, you can snag a bottle for just under $13, discounted from its typical $26 price. Get it before it's gone.
