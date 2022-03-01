Jessica Chastain Won a SAG Award While Wearing This Under-$10 Nail Polish
As Jessica Chastain took the stage to accept the female actor in a leading role win at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, all eyes were on her dazzling Dior pantsuit, glittering jewels, flawless smoky eye makeup, and oh yes, her mesmerizing manicure, too.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress flaunted long, almond-shaped tips coated in an alluring pale pink shade for her big moment, urging us to take a closer look at her knockout nails each and every time she reached for that well-deserved trophy. We caught up with her manicurist, Julie Kandalec, to get the details on her glamorous look.
"For Jessica, I wanted to do a fun and amplified nail for the SAG Awards," Kandalec, who has worked with the star for two years, told PEOPLE.
"We wanted to do something with sparkle since her Dior pantsuit was a unique shade of silver, a touch of gold, and a hint of pink — and had a strong '70s vibe. We played with several different nail shapes, per Jessica's request, which was so fun. We wanted something that would read clearly on the carpet, so we landed on this elongated French tip."
To create the eye-catching, all-out glitzy look, Kandalec used two key products on Chastain's nails to achieve what she describes as a "deep French manicure with an exaggerated tip." For the base color, she applied Gelish Structure Gel Polish in shade Covered Pink, and then she topped it with Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer in Adorned with Diamonds (a light luminescent pink shade), which is less than $10.
Buy It! Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer, $8.30–$9.50; amazon.com and walmart.com
While a gel base coat takes a bit more finesse to pull off (and the proper equipment to cure the long-lasting formula), we're big fans of keeping a foolproof shimmery polish on hand to spruce up nails in minutes. Best of all, Kandalec foresees soft, feminine shades and designs continuing to trend come spring.
"The French manicure will still reign supreme, including French twist variations like this pink one, or even a glitter one. A creative French mani is the perfect way to dip your toe into some color and design, without taking a full dive. Plus, it cleverly disguises nail growth."
