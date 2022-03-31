Jessica Chastain Boosted Her Hair Color Before Winning an Oscar with This $22 At-Home Hair Mask
Photo Credit: P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty; Madison Reed
Jessica Chastain is almost superhuman with her undeniable mix of talent, charisma, and gorgeous looks. But we just uncovered a fun beauty tidbit about the Academy Award-winning actress that makes her so much more relatable.
Turns out, the star of The Eyes of Tammy Faye used the Madison Reed Color Therapy Color Depositing Hair Mask in the shade Zucca to boost her red hair before stepping on the red carpet. Since Chastain's signature hair color is always on point, we got in touch with her stylist, Renato Campora, for the behind-the-scenes scoop on her at-home treatment.
"We wanted to keep her Oscars look fresh and modern. I created a soft but textured modern ponytail to contrast the movement of her beautiful '30s-inspired dress. It's always a good idea to revive your color and add some shine and depth before special occasions," he tells PEOPLE.
"One of the great things about this mask is how easy it is to apply and how fast you can achieve noticeable results," Campora continues. "Right away, you'll see the tone of color revived. It's deeper in tone and shiner. The pigment in the crème saturates the hair quickly and efficiently."
As for his pro tips on how to use this affordable yet effective hair color mask at home, he says it's easier than you might think. "After shampooing, apply the conditioner directly and all over the hair. The color deposits right away — it really doesn't take long." If you already have color-treated hair, Campora advises paying special attention to how porous it is, since the pigment will deposit quickly; five minutes should be all you need to get your desired effect.
If you're ready for a red carpet-worthy hair color refresh like Chastain's, head over to Amazon and pick one up for yourself. There are approximately four applications in one bottle, and Madison Reed offers six vibrant shades, including a purple one to neutralize brassy tones, so there's truly something for everyone.
Shop the Oscar-worthy at-home hair mask in a few different shades below, and see the rest on Amazon.
