Jessica Alba's Pretty Pedicure Polish Comes from This Buzzy Nail Brand — and It's Having a Huge Sale
In Jessica Alba's home, Sundays are for self-care. Over the weekend, the multi-hyphenate shared a snapshot on Instagram of how she pampers herself — with a massage, relaxing bath, and a pedicure using her favorite nail polish from Olive & June.
"Sunday relaxing pampering with @meldassi using my fave @oliveandjune and a lovely bath bomb she handmade :) also my sweet @nida.psyoo hooking up massage," Alba captioned her photo.
Olive & June is the buzzy L.A. brand behind those popular nail kits you've probably seen everywhere — and that keep selling out. The expertly curated boxes come with everything you need to prep and polish your nails at home to achieve a salon-worthy manicure. Last year, the manicure kits saw an eightfold increase in sales while salons were temporarily closed, and they've continued to be a hit in 2021. The brand also launched pedicure kits after customers begged the nail pros for help with their toes. (Also, peep the comments of her IG post to see Drew Barrymore express her love for the brand, too!)
Though summer nail trends typically lean toward vibrant neon colors, Alba opted for a desert-inspired terracotta shade, MG, for her toes. The polish is the perfect neutral hue that one reviewer called a "beautiful year-round shade."
Buy It! Olive & June Nail Polish in MG, $6.40 with code VACAY (orig. $8); oliveandjune.com
MG is just one of 76 different colors the brand offers. Olive & June lacquers have a gel-like finish that comes off easily with regular nail polish remover. The brand also offers polish levels, so if you're new to DIY manis, the beginner shades are the perfect place to start. After polishing, be sure to apply its Super Glossy Top coat for a long-lasting shine.
And that wasn't the only Olive & June product used during her day of pampering. For her manicure, Alba's nail artist, Imelda, adhered its Lucky Stars nail art stickers over her translucent color. The sticker packs are inspired by some of the most popular designs done in the company's Los Angeles salons.
Buy It! Olive & June Lucky Stars Nail Art Stickers, $6 with code VACAY (orig. $7.50); oliveandjune.com
If you want to see what all the hype is about, we have great news: Olive & June is hosting a summer sale, which means you can get 20 percent off everything on its website. Just enter the promo code VACAY at checkout to get the discount.
Now's your chance to grab its limited-edition Summer Box for $18 off, which features eight nail care tools and seven polishes, along with jumbo stickers to customize your box. You can also snag its Complete System with all the tools for the perfect DIY mani-pedis. This is also a great opportunity to restock your nail care collection or try new products. We recommend its quick-dry drops that will dry polish in 80 seconds, now only $8 a bottle.
There's no end date for this sale, which means it could be over before you know it. So don't hesitate to add the products you want to your cart. Trust us (and Jessica Alba), your nails will thank you!
Scroll down to shop some of our Olive & June favorites while you can get them for less!
Buy It! Olive & June The Summer Box, $72 with code VACAY (orig. $90); oliveandjune.com
Buy It! Olive & June The Pedi System, $56 with code VACAY (orig. $70); oliveandjune.com
Buy It! Olive & June Nail Polish in Bold & Unshaken, $6.40 with code VACAY (orig. $8); oliveandjune.com
Buy It! Olive & June Nail Polish in Honest & True, $6.40 with code VACAY (orig. $8); oliveandjune.com
Buy It! Olive & June Nail Polish in Cockatoo, $6.40 with code VACAY (orig. $8); oliveandjune.com
Buy It! Olive & June Dry Drops, $8 with code VACAY (orig. $10); oliveandjune.com
Buy It! Olive & June The Complete Serum Set, $38.40 with code VACAY (orig. $48); oliveandjune.com
