Jessica Alba's Pretty Pedicure Polish Comes from This Buzzy Nail Brand — and It's Having a Huge Sale

Olive & June is the buzzy L.A. brand behind those popular nail kits you've probably seen everywhere — and that keep selling out. The expertly curated boxes come with everything you need to prep and polish your nails at home to achieve a salon-worthy manicure. Last year, the manicure kits saw an eightfold increase in sales while salons were temporarily closed, and they've continued to be a hit in 2021. The brand also launched pedicure kits after customers begged the nail pros for help with their toes. (Also, peep the comments of her IG post to see Drew Barrymore express her love for the brand, too!)