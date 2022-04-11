Jessica Alba Travels with This Genius $16 Face Cleanser That Transforms from Powder to Liquid
Packing toiletries for vacation can be tricky, especially when it comes to your skincare products. If you're traveling with a carry-on, you have to ensure your liquid formulas not only come in TSA-approved sizes, but also won't spill all over everything else in your suitcase. However, Jessica Alba may have solved your struggles in the face wash department with one genius product.
On April 10, the multihyphenate shared an Instagram reel using two of what she calls her "travel BFFs" from her Honest Beauty line. Before slathering on the mineral sunscreen, Alba washed her face using the company's powder cleanser that magically transforms into foam.
"Y'all already know the toiletry struggle with airport security. but not with this @honest_beauty exfoliating powder cleanser, baby!" she captioned her Instagram post.
The water-activated cleanser gently washes away debris while simultaneously purifying skin. It's formulated with the company's signature sea concentrate that exfoliates dead skin and provides essential minerals, along with kaolin clay that pulls impurities from the pores. A clinical study by the company found that "96.9 percent of participants said/reported the product refined the look of their skin's texture."
Simply sprinkle the powder into your hands, add a dash of water, and rub them together to transform it into a foaming formula. You can change the powder to water ratio depending on your personal preference — adding more powder will create a textured exfoliator while adding more water will make for a smoother face wash.
Buy It! Honest Beauty Skin Sweep Exfoliating Powder Cleanser Kaolin Clay, $16.50 (orig. $21.99), amazon.com and ulta.com
As Alba demonstrated, you just lather the product all over your cheeks, chin, nose, and forehead. Then rinse off using a microfiber towel or splashing water on your face.
The Honest founder wrote on her website that it is her "go-to cleanser" when she's traveling. Thanks to its starting powder formula, the non-liquid cleanser is not only TSA-friendly, but also less likely to spill all over your belongings. So it's bound to become your go-to as well.
The Honest Beauty cleanser is available for $22 from the brand's website and Target. But it's also currently 25 percent off at Amazon and Ulta, which means you can now snag a bottle for just under $17.
If you're jetting off on vacation, now's a good time to stock up on Alba's travel-friendly face wash while it's on sale.
