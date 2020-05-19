Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Jessica Alba Used This Best-Selling Hair Tool to Give Her Daughter a Blowout for Her School Pictures

While the majority of hair salons across the nation are still temporarily closed, Jessica Alba just showed us how to achieve the perfect at-home blowout.

Over the weekend, the actress and Honest founder gave her daughters Honor, 11, and Haven, 8, a DIY haircut with video call help from celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin — and Alba documented the whole process on Youtube. After trimming their tresses, Alba put her hairstylist skills to the test even further by giving Honor a blowout for at-home school pictures using her secret weapon: the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer.

To start, Alba sprayed the Innersense Hair Love Prep Spray on her daughter’s semi-dry locks and split them into sections. Using the Dyson hair dryer with an attachment, she pulled each section of hair between it and a round vent brush. (Pro tip from Alba: “A vent brush helps to reach hair from every angle.”) To finish it off, she used a thick barrel curling iron to get loose waves.

The Dyson hair dryer is highly praised for its ability to quickly dry and style hair, therefore protecting it from extreme heat damage. The beloved tool has racked up over 3,200 five-star reviews across all the retailers it’s sold at.

Where to Buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Atkin is actually a Dyson ambassador, so we imagine she’s used the dryer on Alba’s hair previously. One of the things she loves most about the innovative hair dryer (and many reviewers agree) is that it’s not super heavy.

“That back-heavy feeling that usually makes your arms ache completely disappears with this, whether working on your own hair or blow drying someone else,” Atkin said in an interview. “For me, or any woman, that is a game changer. This is the ‘break the Internet’ dryer.”

For those looking to get an celeb-approved blowout at home, you can shop the Dyson hair dryer at a number of different retailers, including Nordstrom, Sephora, and Ulta. It comes with three magnetic attachments — a styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle, and diffuser — that can easily be adjusted quickly during use. There’s also the option to buy this Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer set that comes with a detangling comb and vented round brush, which is perfect if you want to try Alba’s blowout method.

While it’s a bit more of an investment at $399 (valued at $460), it’s one that could be worth every penny considering the salon-worthy blowout you can achieve.

Buy It! Dyson Supersonic Fuchsia Hair Dryer Set, $399; nordstrom.com; $399.99; ulta.com

Buy It! Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $399; nordstrom.com; sephora.com; ulta.com

Buy It! Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition with Red Case, $399 (valued at $460); sephora.com