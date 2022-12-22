Lifestyle Beauty The Exact Mascara Jennifer Lopez Uses for 'the Most Important Part' of Her Makeup Routine Is on Sale at Amazon Shoppers say it makes your lashes “extra long and thick” By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 22, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images / Pamela Jew Have you ever wondered what creams, serums, and makeup products Jennifer Lopez uses to give her that glorious glow? Us, too, especially which mascara the actress and singer puts on to highlight her beautiful eyes. Recently, we got our answer — and it's currently 35 percent off on Amazon, making it just $17. In a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, the actress and singer shared that she uses IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara. Amazon Buy It! IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara, $16.88 (orig. $26); amazon.com Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. Before applying the product on her top and bottom lashes, she claimed that mascara is "the most important part" of her routine. And we can see why: Once her lashes had been coated, they immediately looked lifted and thicker, and her entire face seemed to brighten. The formula is made with peptides, collagen, biotin, and proteins, and is designed to make your lashes look thicker, fuller, and longer with each sweep. Plus, it was created and developed with expertise from both plastic surgeons and dermatologists. Aside from receiving praise from the Hollywood star, the mascara has racked up more than 6,600 five-star ratings. According to one shopper, the product "makes your lashes extra long and thick," and added that people asked them if their "eyelashes are real" after using it. "I've used many mascaras in my time,'' another shopper said. "Some were expensive and others [were] cheaper. This one beats them all." "This is it," a third reviewer wrote. "This mascara gives me just enough of a boost that it's natural and noticeable. It lasts all day and doesn't flake or smudge. This is my go-to and my only!" So, if eyes really are the windows to the soul, you might as well make them pop. Grab the volumizing and lengthening mascara J.Lo uses, along with other IT Cosmetics products while they're still on sale at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! IT Cosmetics Superhero Liquid Eyeliner Pen, $17.50 (orig. $25); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! IT Cosmetics Your Skin but Butter CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation with SPF 50+, $30.80 (orig. $44); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping It's Only Getting Colder: This On-Sale Lasko Space Heater Helps Shoppers 'Save on Heating Bills' 'Fashion Risk' in a $1,765 Strapless White Dress — Here's How to Try Winter's Coolest Color for Yourself Shoppers Who Own This Cozy Sweatshirt in 7 Colors Are Begging for Even More Options