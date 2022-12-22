The Exact Mascara Jennifer Lopez Uses for 'the Most Important Part' of Her Makeup Routine Is on Sale at Amazon

Have you ever wondered what creams, serums, and makeup products Jennifer Lopez uses to give her that glorious glow? Us, too, especially which mascara the actress and singer puts on to highlight her beautiful eyes. Recently, we got our answer — and it's currently 35 percent off on Amazon, making it just $17.

In a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, the actress and singer shared that she uses IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara.

Amazon

Buy It! IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara, $16.88 (orig. $26); amazon.com

Before applying the product on her top and bottom lashes, she claimed that mascara is "the most important part" of her routine. And we can see why: Once her lashes had been coated, they immediately looked lifted and thicker, and her entire face seemed to brighten.

The formula is made with peptides, collagen, biotin, and proteins, and is designed to make your lashes look thicker, fuller, and longer with each sweep. Plus, it was created and developed with expertise from both plastic surgeons and dermatologists.

Aside from receiving praise from the Hollywood star, the mascara has racked up more than 6,600 five-star ratings. According to one shopper, the product "makes your lashes extra long and thick," and added that people asked them if their "eyelashes are real" after using it.

"I've used many mascaras in my time,'' another shopper said. "Some were expensive and others [were] cheaper. This one beats them all."

"This is it," a third reviewer wrote. "This mascara gives me just enough of a boost that it's natural and noticeable. It lasts all day and doesn't flake or smudge. This is my go-to and my only!"

So, if eyes really are the windows to the soul, you might as well make them pop. Grab the volumizing and lengthening mascara J.Lo uses, along with other IT Cosmetics products while they're still on sale at Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! IT Cosmetics Superhero Liquid Eyeliner Pen, $17.50 (orig. $25); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! IT Cosmetics Your Skin but Butter CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation with SPF 50+, $30.80 (orig. $44); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.