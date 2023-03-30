Lifestyle Beauty Jennifer Garner Curled Her Hair in the Car Thanks to This Hands-Free Trick Get big, bouncy curls with this set of hot rollers from Amazon By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Hair styling trends come and go (looking at you, viral leggings curls), but when things get confusing, the classic, tried-and-true methods will always be there to fall back on. And Jennifer Garner reminded us of one of them in a recent Instagram video. In the throwback clip, which Garner originally made in 2018 and reposted for her friend Reese Witherspoon's birthday, the Party Down star follows Witherspoon's hot roller hair tutorial featured in her book, Whiskey in a Teacup. In the book, Witherspoon writes that hot rolling is the only way she knows how to create her signature wispy curls. After applying mousse, Garner followed Witherspoon's instructions to curl hair strands into the heated rollers and clip them down before hopping in the car for her kids' school pick-up. At her destination, she took down the rollers to reveal a brunette version of a Legally Blonde-esque mane — a perfect effortless style (that looks effort-full!) for moms on-the-go. Though we can't confirm, the rollers Garner uses appear to be Conair hot rollers, a set that comes with similar jumbo- and medium-sized foam rollers with purple claw clips. The 12-piece set of ceramic cylinders heat quickly inside their case, while foam coverings protect hair from heat damage. Garner demonstrated how easy they are to use: Just roll, clip, wait, and release! Amazon Buy It! Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers, $37.88 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Ree Drummond Revealed the Secret to Her Signature Wavy Hairstyle — and You Can Get It for $9 The beloved set has more than 13,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers who love it for its convenience and simplicity, and for the fact that the two different sized rollers are great for creating body. One shopper said it "makes beautiful curls," adding that they can do their makeup at the same time. Another person raved, "I get voluminous, salon blowout results every time!" Reviewers also love BabylissPro's Nano Titanium Professional Hot Rollers, and if you have shorter hair, you may be better off with Conair's smaller set of 1.5-inch travel rollers. Shop those sets and other best-selling hair hot rollers for Garner- and Witherspoon-approved tresses below. Amazon Buy It! BabylissPro Nano Titanium Professional Hot Rollers, $64.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! InfinitiPro By Conair Instant Heat Tourmaline Ceramic Flocked Hot Rollers, $34.98 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Conair Instant Heat Travel 1.5-Inch Hot Rollers, $21.78 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping A Steam Cleaner That Removes Stains 'Like Magic' Is Just $44 at Amazon Today 10 Essentials Miranda Kerr Uses for Bolstering Her Well-Being as a Busy Mom Tory Burch Is Offering Even Bigger Markdowns on Their (Super Cute) Sale Section - Here's What to Buy!