Jennifer Garner's High-Shine Oscars Blowout Involved This Strengthening Hair Oil
Oh, the Oscars: a night that's never without its headline-making moments. But before all that, the red carpet blessed us with an abundance of style and beauty moments. One that's been ingrained in our minds since yesterday is Jennifer Garner's red Brandon Maxwell dress and high-shine blowout — the latter of which we now know exactly how to achieve.
Her hair pro, Jenny Cho, called on several Virtue products to create Garner's classic Hollywood-meets-'90s-supermodel blowout, including Virtue's best-selling Healing Oil. After Cho blow dried Garner's hair with a large round brush and added in Velcro hair rollers (retro, we know!), she applied the healing oil to tame flyaways and majorly amp up the gloss and shine, giving her locks a silky-smooth appearance.
If you're not using an oil post hair styling, you're seriously missing out — and one look at Garner's perfect blowout might convince you to add her exact Virtue oil to your cart.
Buy It! Virtue Healing Oil, $44; amazon.com
The Virtue hair oil promises to deliver shine, softness, and moisture, which is what most hair oils do. But this one goes a step further to strengthen and repair dry, damaged hair, making the multitasker an absolute must. It's formulated with the brand's signature hair-healing Alpha Keratin 60ku(R), which is activated when you shake the bottle; it contains nourishing kalahari melon seed oil and strengthening tahitian tiare flower, potent healing proteins that go deep into the strands to reverse damage.
It's no wonder the 1.7-ounce bottle has earned an Amazon's Choice badge and averages a 4.6-star rating. Shoppers, many of whom mentioned they're repeat buyers (a good sign!), noted that the oil improved the look and feel of their hair both immediately and over time. One even said it leaves their locks looking fuller, plus many agree that the smell is divine. It doesn't get much better than that.
Shop this pro-approved oil at Amazon to achieve Garner's healthy, high-shine hair at home.
