Lifestyle Beauty Jennifer Coolidge Says This Now-Ubiquitous Skincare Wand Makes You Glow Like You 'Rolled Around on the Moon' And you can get it for less with our exclusive code By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew You may not be able to recreate Jennifer Coolidge's incredible wit, charisma, and talent, but you can emulate her glowing skin with her favorite high-tech facial device: the Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand. The multi-tasking tool uses high-frequency vibration, red light therapy, and microcurrent technology to sculpt, de-puff, and brighten the face, and Coolidge, 61, couldn't help but sing its praises in a recent interview with Glamour UK. "I love this vibration wand. It's like the [jade] roller except it does the work for you. It's actually got a battery in it and I really like that," she explained. "There's a glow for your face that can make you look like you just rolled around on the moon." Even better, PEOPLE readers can snag the wand for 15 percent off using our exclusive discount code SWVIP15. Solawave Buy It! Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $126.65 with code SWVIP15 (orig. $149); solawave.co That explains why Coolidge's makeup artist, Lilly Keys, used the device and its complementary Renew Complex activating serum — which helps deliver results four times faster — to prep her skin for the January 18 Shotgun Wedding premiere. "It works so beautifully to rejuvenate the skin's appearance by smoothing fine lines," Keys said in a press release. Plus, the serum does some impressive work on its own: Hyaluronic acid hydrates, aloe vera soothes and aids microcurrent effectiveness, and blue tansy calms inflammation. Ideal for travel and easy to store, the wand is USB rechargeable, super lightweight, turns on automatically when touched to the skin, and its rotating head allows it to effortlessly fit the contours of the face, including the narrow under-eye area. Solawave Buy It! Solawave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Serum Kit, $143.65 with code SWVIP15 (orig. $181); solawave.co It's no wonder that a swath of other celebrity makeup artists are using the wand's powers on their clients before red carpet events, including Gabrielle Union, Letitia Wright, Megan Fox, and Reese Witherespoon. So what are you waiting for? Join the fan club and pick up your own (using code SWVIP15 at checkout!). Before you know it, your skin will be red carpet-ready.