Jennifer Coolidge Says This Now-Ubiquitous Skincare Wand Makes You Glow Like You 'Rolled Around on the Moon'

And you can get it for less with our exclusive code

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Coolidge Solawave Wand Tout
Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew

You may not be able to recreate Jennifer Coolidge's incredible wit, charisma, and talent, but you can emulate her glowing skin with her favorite high-tech facial device: the Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand.

The multi-tasking tool uses high-frequency vibration, red light therapy, and microcurrent technology to sculpt, de-puff, and brighten the face, and Coolidge, 61, couldn't help but sing its praises in a recent interview with Glamour UK.

"I love this vibration wand. It's like the [jade] roller except it does the work for you. It's actually got a battery in it and I really like that," she explained. "There's a glow for your face that can make you look like you just rolled around on the moon."

Even better, PEOPLE readers can snag the wand for 15 percent off using our exclusive discount code SWVIP15.

Jennifer Coolidge Solawave Wand
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $126.65 with code SWVIP15 (orig. $149); solawave.co

That explains why Coolidge's makeup artist, Lilly Keys, used the device and its complementary Renew Complex activating serum — which helps deliver results four times faster — to prep her skin for the January 18 Shotgun Wedding premiere. "It works so beautifully to rejuvenate the skin's appearance by smoothing fine lines," Keys said in a press release.

Plus, the serum does some impressive work on its own: Hyaluronic acid hydrates, aloe vera soothes and aids microcurrent effectiveness, and blue tansy calms inflammation. Ideal for travel and easy to store, the wand is USB rechargeable, super lightweight, turns on automatically when touched to the skin, and its rotating head allows it to effortlessly fit the contours of the face, including the narrow under-eye area.

Jennifer Coolidge Solawave Wand
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Serum Kit, $143.65 with code SWVIP15 (orig. $181); solawave.co

It's no wonder that a swath of other celebrity makeup artists are using the wand's powers on their clients before red carpet events, including Gabrielle Union, Letitia Wright, Megan Fox, and Reese Witherespoon. So what are you waiting for?

Join the fan club and pick up your own (using code SWVIP15 at checkout!). Before you know it, your skin will be red carpet-ready.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Rubbermaid Storage Sale
This Rubbermaid Storage Container Keeps Pantry Food Fresh 'for Months' at a Time — and It's 43% Off
Christina Hall Amazon Finds Tout
11 Can't-Miss Amazon Home Finds Under $50 to Buy Right Now, According to Christina Hall
Presidents Day Sale Roundup Tout
The 15 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now
Related Articles
Solawave Face Wand Tout
PSA: The De-Puffing Face Wand That Celebs and Editors Can't Stop Using Is Secretly on Sale Right Now
Solawave New Years Sale
Thanks to This New Year's Deal, You Can Get the Skincare Wand Celebs Use for Half-Off
Best Beauty Products We Tried
These Are Hands Down the Best Beauty Products That PEOPLE Editors Tried This Month
Jenna Ortega, Margot Robbie, Angela Bassett
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Golden Globes
Janelle Monáe, Julia Roberts, Julia Garner
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Nordstrom limited time sale
Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds
Galentine's Day Gifts Under $50
The 39 Best Galentine’s Day Gifts for Your Favorite Friends — All Under $50
Beauty Resolutions
Our Editors' Beauty Resolutions for 2023
Editors' Beauty Picks
Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty Products We Tried in November
Several of the top fashion and beauty gifts
The 36 Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts of 2023, Recommended by Tastemakers and Influencers
Editors' Picks: Best Beauty Products
The Best Beauty Products the PEOPLE Team Tried This Month
Best Fenty Beauty Products
Rihanna Dishes on 10 of the Best Fenty Beauty Products — Including the One She Calls Her 'Secret Weapon'
Best Self-Tanning Drops
The 10 Best Self-Tanning Drops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Beauty Products We Tried in September
These Beauty Products Blew Our Minds Last Month
Best Luxury Gifts
Shop the 47 Best Luxurious Gifts of 2023, Including Meghan Markle’s Go-To Handbag
PEOPLE'S Products Worth the Hype in 2022
PEOPLE'S Products Worth the Hype in 2022