This Jenna Dewan-Approved Sunscreen Is Behind Her Perpetual Glow

On Tula's website, review after review mentions the superlative glow that the sunscreen gives skin, both under makeup and on its own. "Finally, a sunscreen I genuinely enjoy using," writes one person of the invisible feeling and luminous look. Those with acne-prone complexions also love the pore-friendly ingredients, and others with oily skin say it's the ideal consistency to protect without greasiness. More still say it's given competition to their SPF favorites from EltaMD and Supergoop - and given how many celebrity fans those two count, you know the formula is best-in-class.