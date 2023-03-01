I started wearing makeup a decade ago, and I've always kept it simple: foundation, bronzer, blush, and a volumizing mascara comprise my under-five-minute beauty regimen. I'll try something new on my lashes from time to time, but otherwise, I've used the same products since I was 15 — until now.

A few months ago, my friend recommended the It Cosmetics CC Nude Glow Skin Tint, raving about its lightweight feel, color-correcting power, and natural finish. Her suggestion came just as I was ready to replenish my tried-and-true liquid foundation, so I decided to take her advice to heart (er, face) and give the skin tint a try.

As proven by my less-is-more routine, I like my face to look au natural — a "no-makeup makeup" look, if you will. And that's exactly what the It Cosmetics CC Skin Tint accomplishes. It blends seamlessly into my skin, smoothing and brightening to the point that it looks like I've applied highlighter. What's even better than the subtle glow it provides is that it's so lightweight, I almost feel bare-faced, too.

Buy It! It Cosmetics CC Nude Glow Skin Tint in Fair Light; $30.80–$44; ulta.com and itcosmetics.com

From the first application, I had to admit that this light-as-air foundation looked and felt better on my skin than the one I'd had in my makeup bag for 10 years. And, unlike my previous go-to product, it includes SPF 40 for sun protection plus hydrating skincare ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and green tea extract.

I'm far from the only fan of this It Cosmetics Foundation, which comes in 22 shades. Meghan Trainor recently revealed that she uses the product, deeming it "great for full coverage." The hashtag #itcosmeticsnudeglow has over 508,000 views on TikTok, with honest reviewers saying it "goes on like butter" and adding it to their "favorites drawer."

After applying this skin tint in the morning, my complexion looks smooth, fresh, and dewy all day long. Take it from someone who stayed loyal to a single foundation for a decade: This It Cosmetics Skin Tint will make you rethink everything. Shop more shades of the lightweight foundation below, and find a permanent space in your makeup bag, because this one is here to stay.

