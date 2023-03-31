The Best Indie Beauty Products at Amazon Are Hiding in This Under-the-Radar Section

From hydrating lip oils to moisturizing hair masks, here’s what to shop for under $30

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 06:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Indie Beauty
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

If your shopping wishlist is filled with all things beauty, we suggest heading to this under-the-radar section at Amazon.

Amazon's Indie Beauty page is packed with thousands of products from emerging beauty brands. You'll find makeup, skincare, beauty tools, haircare, and more. So whether you need to replace your favorite lip moisturizer or try out a new hair mask, the Indie Beauty section is the place to discover new must-haves.

Since there are so many goodies to choose from, we pulled together our top beauty picks under $30 to help you get started. Plus, we rounded up some of our favorite beauty deals, so you can score savings.

Best Indie Beauty Deals Under $30

In the makeup category, there are plenty of popular lip products like the Nooni Korean Lip Oil that's on sale for $10. The lip oil is designed to hydrate and add a subtle color to your lips. More than 4,900 customers have given it a five-star rating, saying it "feels great" and "lasts all day." One shopper raved, "It's not super thick and sticky: It's smooth, just the right amount of thickness, and gives you such a beautiful tint!"

Indie Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Nooni Korean Lip Oil, $9.99 (orig. $12); amazon.com

As far as makeup tools, we're eyeing the Haleys Re–Mix Complexion Vegan Sponge. The egg-shaped makeup applicator lets you apply liquid and powder foundation for a smooth, streak-free finish. It has a precision tip so you can carefully apply foundation and concealer under your eyes. Even better, it's currently on sale for $8 thanks to a coupon that's automatically applied at checkout.

Indie Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Haleys Re–Mix Complexion Vegan Sponge, $8 at checkout (orig. $10); amazon.com

If your hair feels dull, check out the Overtone The Remedy for Fine Hair Hydrating Mask. It's packed with coconut oil, avocado oil, and shea butter to moisturize and protect fine hair. For the best results, the brand suggests using it twice a week. After washing your hair with shampoo, apply the hair mask from root to tip and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then rinse your hair thoroughly. Customers have left glowing reviews to go along with their five-star ratings for it, with one saying it "does a great job without making my hair greasy or weighed down."

Indie Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Overtone Haircare The Remedy for Fine Hair Hydrating Mask, $27; amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite beauty picks under $30 before heading to Amazon to shop the Indie Beauty section.

Indie Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Butter by Keba Moisturizing Body Butter, $24; amazon.com

Indie Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Avarelle Pimple Patches, 40 Count, $8.49; amazon.com

Indie Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! I Dew Care Lip Mask, $16; amazon.com

Bolden Glycolic Acid Serum
Amazon

Buy It! Bolden Glycolic Acid Serum, $29.49; amazon.com

Indie Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Kaja 3-in-1 Blendable Sculpting Trio, $23.80 with coupon (orig. $28); amazon.com

Indie Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! G+H Clear+ Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse, $13.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Indie Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! I'm Meme Lip Gloss, $15; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Walmart Shark Robot Vacuum Sale TOUT
This Shark Robot Vacuum Shoppers Say Cuts Down Their Cleaning Time Is $300 Off Today
Ilia Free Eyeliner Promo TOUT
You Can Get This Popular Gel Eyeliner from the Beauty Brand Pamela Anderson and Riley Keough Use — for Free 
VICSONIC Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner 8 in 1 Lightweight Handheld Vacuum Cleaners tout
A Cordless Stick Vacuum That Makes 'All the Dust Disappear' Is Secretly on Super Sale for the Next 48 Hours
Related Articles
A tester using one of the best clay masks with a colorful border and a People Tested badge.
The 14 Best Clay Masks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
kylie jenner
These Are the 10 Best Kylie Skin Products
bobbi brown; Jones Road Beauty
The Best Jones Road Beauty Products of 2023
best lip scrub
The 13 Best Lip Scrubs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Beauty Products We Tried This Month
We Tried a Ton of Beauty Products Last Month — These Were the Best
PEOPLE Tested Best CC Creams
The 10 Best CC Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Lip Oil
The 17 Best Lip Oils, According to Derms, Makeup Artists, and Editors
Galentine's Day Gifts Under $50
The 40 Best Galentine’s Day Gifts for Your Favorite Friends — for $50 and Under
Best Beauty Products We Tried
These Are Hands Down the Best Beauty Products That PEOPLE Editors Tried This Month
Under-Eye Patches That Brighten, Depuff, and Soothe
The 9 Best Under-Eye Patches That Brighten, De-puff, and Smooth
Editors' Picks: Best Beauty Products
The Best Beauty Products the PEOPLE Team Tried This Month
Editors' Beauty Picks
Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty Products We Tried in November
People Beauty Awards FACE and BODY
PEOPLE's Beauty Awards 2022: The Best Skin and Body Products of the Year
Best Kevyn Aucoin Products
The 12 Best Kevyn Aucoin Products to Make Your Natural Beauty Shine
Best Fenty Beauty Products
Rihanna Dishes on 10 of the Best Fenty Beauty Products — Including the One She Calls Her 'Secret Weapon'
People Beauty Awards HAIR
PEOPLE's Beauty Awards 2022: The Best Hair and Makeup Products of the Year