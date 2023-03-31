Lifestyle Beauty The Best Indie Beauty Products at Amazon Are Hiding in This Under-the-Radar Section From hydrating lip oils to moisturizing hair masks, here’s what to shop for under $30 By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland If your shopping wishlist is filled with all things beauty, we suggest heading to this under-the-radar section at Amazon. Amazon's Indie Beauty page is packed with thousands of products from emerging beauty brands. You'll find makeup, skincare, beauty tools, haircare, and more. So whether you need to replace your favorite lip moisturizer or try out a new hair mask, the Indie Beauty section is the place to discover new must-haves. Since there are so many goodies to choose from, we pulled together our top beauty picks under $30 to help you get started. Plus, we rounded up some of our favorite beauty deals, so you can score savings. Best Indie Beauty Deals Under $30 Nooni Korean Lip Oil, $9.99 (orig. $12) Haleys Re–Mix Complexion Vegan Sponge, $8 at checkout (orig. $10) Overtone Haircare The Remedy for Fine Hair Hydrating Mask, $27 Butter by Keba Moisturizing Body Butter, $24 G+H Clear+ Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse, $13.99 (orig. $16.99) Avarelle Pimple Patches, 40 Count, $8.49 I Dew Care Lip Mask, $16 Bolden Glycolic Acid Serum, $29.49 Kaja 3-in-1 Blendable Sculpting Trio, $23.80 with coupon (orig. $28) I'm Meme Lip Gloss, $15 These 6 Spring Dresses Are Trending at Amazon — and They're All Under $50 In the makeup category, there are plenty of popular lip products like the Nooni Korean Lip Oil that's on sale for $10. The lip oil is designed to hydrate and add a subtle color to your lips. More than 4,900 customers have given it a five-star rating, saying it "feels great" and "lasts all day." One shopper raved, "It's not super thick and sticky: It's smooth, just the right amount of thickness, and gives you such a beautiful tint!" Amazon Buy It! Nooni Korean Lip Oil, $9.99 (orig. $12); amazon.com As far as makeup tools, we're eyeing the Haleys Re–Mix Complexion Vegan Sponge. The egg-shaped makeup applicator lets you apply liquid and powder foundation for a smooth, streak-free finish. It has a precision tip so you can carefully apply foundation and concealer under your eyes. Even better, it's currently on sale for $8 thanks to a coupon that's automatically applied at checkout. Amazon Buy It! Haleys Re–Mix Complexion Vegan Sponge, $8 at checkout (orig. $10); amazon.com If your hair feels dull, check out the Overtone The Remedy for Fine Hair Hydrating Mask. It's packed with coconut oil, avocado oil, and shea butter to moisturize and protect fine hair. For the best results, the brand suggests using it twice a week. After washing your hair with shampoo, apply the hair mask from root to tip and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then rinse your hair thoroughly. Customers have left glowing reviews to go along with their five-star ratings for it, with one saying it "does a great job without making my hair greasy or weighed down." Amazon Buy It! Overtone Haircare The Remedy for Fine Hair Hydrating Mask, $27; amazon.com Keep scrolling for more of our favorite beauty picks under $30 before heading to Amazon to shop the Indie Beauty section. Amazon Buy It! Butter by Keba Moisturizing Body Butter, $24; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Avarelle Pimple Patches, 40 Count, $8.49; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! I Dew Care Lip Mask, $16; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bolden Glycolic Acid Serum, $29.49; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Kaja 3-in-1 Blendable Sculpting Trio, $23.80 with coupon (orig. $28); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! G+H Clear+ Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse, $13.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! I'm Meme Lip Gloss, $15; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Shark Robot Vacuum Shoppers Say Cuts Down Their Cleaning Time Is $300 Off Today You Can Get This Popular Gel Eyeliner from the Beauty Brand Pamela Anderson and Riley Keough Use — for Free A Cordless Stick Vacuum That Makes 'All the Dust Disappear' Is Secretly on Super Sale for the Next 48 Hours