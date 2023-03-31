The Best Indie Beauty Products at Amazon Are Hiding in This Under-the-Radar Section

If your shopping wishlist is filled with all things beauty, we suggest heading to this under-the-radar section at Amazon.

Amazon's Indie Beauty page is packed with thousands of products from emerging beauty brands. You'll find makeup, skincare, beauty tools, haircare, and more. So whether you need to replace your favorite lip moisturizer or try out a new hair mask, the Indie Beauty section is the place to discover new must-haves.

Since there are so many goodies to choose from, we pulled together our top beauty picks under $30 to help you get started. Plus, we rounded up some of our favorite beauty deals, so you can score savings.

Best Indie Beauty Deals Under $30

In the makeup category, there are plenty of popular lip products like the Nooni Korean Lip Oil that's on sale for $10. The lip oil is designed to hydrate and add a subtle color to your lips. More than 4,900 customers have given it a five-star rating, saying it "feels great" and "lasts all day." One shopper raved, "It's not super thick and sticky: It's smooth, just the right amount of thickness, and gives you such a beautiful tint!"

Buy It! Nooni Korean Lip Oil, $9.99 (orig. $12); amazon.com

As far as makeup tools, we're eyeing the Haleys Re–Mix Complexion Vegan Sponge. The egg-shaped makeup applicator lets you apply liquid and powder foundation for a smooth, streak-free finish. It has a precision tip so you can carefully apply foundation and concealer under your eyes. Even better, it's currently on sale for $8 thanks to a coupon that's automatically applied at checkout.

Buy It! Haleys Re–Mix Complexion Vegan Sponge, $8 at checkout (orig. $10); amazon.com

If your hair feels dull, check out the Overtone The Remedy for Fine Hair Hydrating Mask. It's packed with coconut oil, avocado oil, and shea butter to moisturize and protect fine hair. For the best results, the brand suggests using it twice a week. After washing your hair with shampoo, apply the hair mask from root to tip and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then rinse your hair thoroughly. Customers have left glowing reviews to go along with their five-star ratings for it, with one saying it "does a great job without making my hair greasy or weighed down."

Buy It! Overtone Haircare The Remedy for Fine Hair Hydrating Mask, $27; amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite beauty picks under $30 before heading to Amazon to shop the Indie Beauty section.

Buy It! Butter by Keba Moisturizing Body Butter, $24; amazon.com

Buy It! Avarelle Pimple Patches, 40 Count, $8.49; amazon.com

Buy It! I Dew Care Lip Mask, $16; amazon.com

Buy It! Bolden Glycolic Acid Serum, $29.49; amazon.com

Buy It! Kaja 3-in-1 Blendable Sculpting Trio, $23.80 with coupon (orig. $28); amazon.com

Buy It! G+H Clear+ Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse, $13.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Buy It! I'm Meme Lip Gloss, $15; amazon.com

