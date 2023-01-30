These 3 Esthetician-Approved Products Have Transformed My Dull, Dry Winter Complexion Into a Radiant Glow

Winter isn't exactly synonymous with the word glowing. Dark, dreary, and cold are more appropriate adjectives that come to mind, which often translate to dry, dull, and cracked skin. But ever since I've been using this esthetician-approved skincare line, my skin is, against all odds, glowing in the thick of winter.

Image Skincare is the number one brand used by professionals in spas and salons across the country, according to the brand's website. After experiencing the collection first-hand during a facial and at home over the past month, I can see why — literally.

Back in December, I was in the trenches of my worst cold weather complexion: a flaky forehead, chapped lips, and a perpetually dull appearance had struck again. So when Image offered me a facial, accepting it was a no-brainer. With every fragrant, soothing product the knowledgeable esthetician massaged into my face and talked me through, I became more of an Image Skincare fan.

Image Skincare Products

Image Skincare Ormedic Balancing Facial Cleanser, $29.12–$36; target.com, amazon.com, and dermstore.com

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum, $79; amazon.com

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Creme, $64.01–$79; target.com and amazon.com

Image Skincare Restoring Eye Masks, $55; amazon.com

Of course, a post-facial glow is expected. Anyone will look like a million bucks after a trained professional lathers expensive serums and creams onto their face for half an hour. But it's how the various products I brought home have continued to give me that fresh-out-of-the-spa shine day after day that has me gushing about Image.

Every night, I use three Image Skincare products, and every morning, I wake up with a radiant, dewy glow. First, I wash my face with the Ormedic Balancing Facial Cleanser, which is a light gel formula that foams when lathered on for a mild cleanse. The fragrance is airy and subtle and it leaves my skin feeling refreshed. Right now, it's $7 off at Target, but you can also get it at Amazon or Dermstore.

Dermstore

Buy It! Image Skincare Ormedic Balancing Facial Cleanser, $29.12–$36; target.com, amazon.com, and dermstore.com

Next, I massage two pumps of the Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum, which has a heavenly citrusy scent, onto my face. The subtle fragrance of this best-selling serum instantly transports me to a bright summer day — but not only do I feel like I'm soaking in the summery sunshine, but my skin looks like it too. Immediately, a radiant glow is visible and lasts overnight.

Unlike some serums, this one doesn't leave my face feeling sticky or dry. On the contrary, it cools, hydrates, and leaves that noticeable yet natural sheen we all desire.

Amazon

Buy It! Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum, $79; amazon.com

Finally, my last (and favorite) step is spreading a pea-sized amount of the Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Creme onto my cheeks, forehead, and chin. It's the perfect consistency for everyday use — not too thick or thin — and lathering it onto my skin feels like an indulgence. Like after using the Vital C Serum, my complexion is glowing, as if I just stepped out of a luxurious facial.

Target

Buy It! Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Creme, $64.01–$79; target.com and amazon.com

This powerhouse combination of three Image Skincare products has truly transformed my complexion over the past month. People are complimenting my skin's evenness and brightness in person, and it's so glowy, I'm even getting comments from friends over Snapchat who notice the difference just from a quick selfie.

When my under-eye area is looking extra tired or I simply want to go the extra mile with my skincare routine, I use the Image Skincare Restoring Eye Masks. These cooling gel patches instantly soothe the sensitive skin under my eyes, and after 10 to 15 minutes, the area feels hydrated and enlivened, thanks to aloe vera and caffeine. The 22-pack comes with a small tool for easy application, too.

Amazon

Buy It! Image Skincare Restoring Eye Masks, $55; amazon.com

Celebrity makeup artists also turn to Image Skincare for prep before events: Pre-Golden Globes, Margot Robbie's MUA used the cooling under-eye patches and the Vital C Serum to give the nominated actress a dewy glow under her makeup. Hailey Bieber uses the brand's lip treatment, too.

Image is definitely not the most affordable brand to add to your bathroom cabinet, but when it's backed by so many skincare professionals, you can see the higher price tag mirrors the quality. All the more reason to take advantage of the markdowns at Target while you can.

If you're sick of waking up with dull and dry skin this winter, add a dash of citrusy sunshine to your routine with Image Skincare — and watch your complexion transform just like mine did.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.