These 3 Esthetician-Approved Products Have Transformed My Dull, Dry Winter Complexion Into a Radiant Glow

And two of them are on sale right now

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 04:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Image Skincare Review
Photo: Image Skincare

Winter isn't exactly synonymous with the word glowing. Dark, dreary, and cold are more appropriate adjectives that come to mind, which often translate to dry, dull, and cracked skin. But ever since I've been using this esthetician-approved skincare line, my skin is, against all odds, glowing in the thick of winter.

Image Skincare is the number one brand used by professionals in spas and salons across the country, according to the brand's website. After experiencing the collection first-hand during a facial and at home over the past month, I can see why — literally.

Back in December, I was in the trenches of my worst cold weather complexion: a flaky forehead, chapped lips, and a perpetually dull appearance had struck again. So when Image offered me a facial, accepting it was a no-brainer. With every fragrant, soothing product the knowledgeable esthetician massaged into my face and talked me through, I became more of an Image Skincare fan.

Image Skincare Products

Of course, a post-facial glow is expected. Anyone will look like a million bucks after a trained professional lathers expensive serums and creams onto their face for half an hour. But it's how the various products I brought home have continued to give me that fresh-out-of-the-spa shine day after day that has me gushing about Image.

Every night, I use three Image Skincare products, and every morning, I wake up with a radiant, dewy glow. First, I wash my face with the Ormedic Balancing Facial Cleanser, which is a light gel formula that foams when lathered on for a mild cleanse. The fragrance is airy and subtle and it leaves my skin feeling refreshed. Right now, it's $7 off at Target, but you can also get it at Amazon or Dermstore.

Image Skincare Review
Dermstore

Buy It! Image Skincare Ormedic Balancing Facial Cleanser, $29.12–$36; target.com, amazon.com, and dermstore.com

Next, I massage two pumps of the Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum, which has a heavenly citrusy scent, onto my face. The subtle fragrance of this best-selling serum instantly transports me to a bright summer day — but not only do I feel like I'm soaking in the summery sunshine, but my skin looks like it too. Immediately, a radiant glow is visible and lasts overnight.

Unlike some serums, this one doesn't leave my face feeling sticky or dry. On the contrary, it cools, hydrates, and leaves that noticeable yet natural sheen we all desire.

Image Skincare Review
Amazon

Buy It! Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum, $79; amazon.com

Finally, my last (and favorite) step is spreading a pea-sized amount of the Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Creme onto my cheeks, forehead, and chin. It's the perfect consistency for everyday use — not too thick or thin — and lathering it onto my skin feels like an indulgence. Like after using the Vital C Serum, my complexion is glowing, as if I just stepped out of a luxurious facial.

Image Skincare Review
Target

Buy It! Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Creme, $64.01–$79; target.com and amazon.com

This powerhouse combination of three Image Skincare products has truly transformed my complexion over the past month. People are complimenting my skin's evenness and brightness in person, and it's so glowy, I'm even getting comments from friends over Snapchat who notice the difference just from a quick selfie.

When my under-eye area is looking extra tired or I simply want to go the extra mile with my skincare routine, I use the Image Skincare Restoring Eye Masks. These cooling gel patches instantly soothe the sensitive skin under my eyes, and after 10 to 15 minutes, the area feels hydrated and enlivened, thanks to aloe vera and caffeine. The 22-pack comes with a small tool for easy application, too.

Image Skincare Review
Amazon

Buy It! Image Skincare Restoring Eye Masks, $55; amazon.com

Celebrity makeup artists also turn to Image Skincare for prep before events: Pre-Golden Globes, Margot Robbie's MUA used the cooling under-eye patches and the Vital C Serum to give the nominated actress a dewy glow under her makeup. Hailey Bieber uses the brand's lip treatment, too.

Image is definitely not the most affordable brand to add to your bathroom cabinet, but when it's backed by so many skincare professionals, you can see the higher price tag mirrors the quality. All the more reason to take advantage of the markdowns at Target while you can.

If you're sick of waking up with dull and dry skin this winter, add a dash of citrusy sunshine to your routine with Image Skincare — and watch your complexion transform just like mine did.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

ORROENS Legging Organizer for Closet tout
Shoppers Use These 'Amazing' Space-Saving Hangers to Hold Up to 24 Pairs of Leggings at a Time
Presidents Day Sale Roundup Tout
The 15 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now
BEDSURE Fleece Blanket Oversized Blanket Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This King-Size Fleece Blanket Eliminates the 'Tug-of-War' for Sheets at Night
Related Articles
These are the other three selfies I took. My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Un filtered. No face lift.
Martha Stewart Shares Salon Selfies Highlighting Her 'Great' Skin: 'Unfiltered. No Facelift'
Kim Kardashian Neutrogena Night Calming Cleansing Makeup Remover Tout
Kim Kardashian Keeps These $6 Makeup Wipes in Her Beauty Bag, and Shoppers Say They Don't Bother 'Sensitive Skin'
BodyRestore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy
Give the Gift of the 'Best Sleep Ever' with These Eucalyptus Shower Steamers for Valentine's Day
Jennifer Coolidge Solawave Wand Tout
Jennifer Coolidge Says This Now-Ubiquitous Skincare Wand Makes You Glow Like You 'Rolled Around on the Moon'
Fenty Beauty Rihanna Superbowl Halftime Collection Tout
Touchdown! Rihanna's New Stadium-Approved Fenty Beauty Kit Comes with a Football Makeup Sponge
Ciara, Dixie D'Amelio, Sydney Sweeney - 2023 Best Hair Trends
2023 Hair Trends: The Best Cuts, Colors and Styles to Try This Year
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Tout
Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Facial Steamer a 'Game-Changer for Dry Winter Skin,' and It's on Sale Right Now
Merit Beauty New Cream Blush Exclusive
Cameron Diaz Called These Cream Blushes Her 'Favorite,' and Now They Come in Pretty New Colors
Solawave Face Wand Tout
PSA: The De-Puffing Face Wand That Celebs and Editors Can't Stop Using Is Secretly on Sale Right Now
Peace Out Acne Day Dots
I Wore Peace Out's New Sheer Acne Patch for an Entire Day, and No One Noticed
Hydrabeam Concealer Tout
The PEOPLE Tested-Winning Concealer That Sold Out Within a Week of Its Launch Is Back — and with 6 New Shades
Kate Hudson LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Kate Hudson Wishes She Invented the Hydrating Lip Mask Drew Barrymore and More Celebs Swear By
Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Hand Cream
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying Goodbye to 'Dry Alligator Skin' with This Hand Cream — and It's Just $4 Right Now
Jones Road Beauty 'New Year, Same You' Set Re-Launch
Jones Road Beauty Just Brought Back Its Beloved 'New Year, Same You' Set That Creates a Fresh-Faced Look
Jenna Ortega, Margot Robbie, Angela Bassett
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Golden Globes
Solawave New Years Sale
Thanks to This New Year's Deal, You Can Get the Skincare Wand Celebs Use for Half-Off