The Top-Rated Multi-Stick You've Seen All Over Social Media Has Fresh New Colors for Spring
When it comes to spring makeup, less is more. Just ask celebrities like Brooke Shields and Megan Fox, who are both big fans of Ilia's Multi-Stick, a genius little product that you've likely seen all over social media. The clean, creamy, and blendable formula delivers a flush of pretty color to your complexion and (no surprise here) has an incredible following from industry pros, famous faces, and real people alike.
And news flash: As of today, there's even more fresh shades to pick from. Ilia is rolling out a total of 12 new colors and finishes including soft pearls, bold bronzes, and stunning pink and peachy shades, to name a few — which means there's truly something for everyone. If you've been eyeing this foolproof multitasker, now's the time to add one (or two) to your cart.
Its twist-up tube is a game changer when you're on the go, and makes for a super easy application when you're short on time. Simply swipe on and watch it magically melt into your skin, leaving behind a just-pinched, radiant glow that lasts all day. It's also packed with nourishing shea butter and hydrating avocado oil, which means a pigment-rich, dewy effect is yours for the taking. Dare we say it — this is quite possibly the one complexion-enhancing product everyone needs.
Need a tad bit more convincing? Ilia's loyal shoppers have lots of positive things to say about the popular, must-have Multi-Stick. One reviewer says it "goes on like silk" and "stays on all day", adding that it's "hydrating" and "natural looking…on [her] mature skin." Another satisfied shopper mentioned that the multi-stick "melts into the skin and brings the best little flush to [her] cheeks," which was an endearing sentiment several Ilia fans shared.
If you could also use a gorgeous glow right about now, shop more shades of the best sellers below.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Top-Rated Multi-Stick You've Seen All Over Social Media Has Fresh New Colors for Spring
- Zendaya Wore a High-Fashion Version of This Classic Closet Staple to the Oscars
- Shoppers Are Swapping Roombas for This $130 Robot Vacuum Cleaner That Leaves Floors 'Shiny'
- Amy Schumer Closed Out the Oscars in Pajamas and Fluffy Pink Ugg Slippers