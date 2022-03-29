Shop

The Top-Rated Multi-Stick You've Seen All Over Social Media Has Fresh New Colors for Spring

Shoppers say it’s perfect for on-the-go makeup touchups
By Jennifer Chan March 29, 2022 09:00 AM
When it comes to spring makeup, less is more. Just ask celebrities like Brooke Shields and Megan Fox, who are both big fans of Ilia's Multi-Stick, a genius little product that you've likely seen all over social media. The clean, creamy, and blendable formula delivers a flush of pretty color to your complexion and (no surprise here) has an incredible following from industry pros, famous faces, and real people alike. 

Credit: Ilia

And news flash: As of today, there's even more fresh shades to pick from. Ilia is rolling out a total of 12 new colors and finishes including soft pearls, bold bronzes, and stunning pink and peachy shades, to name a few —  which means there's truly something for everyone. If you've been eyeing this foolproof multitasker, now's the time to add one (or two) to your cart.

Credit: Ilia

Buy It! Ilia Multi-Stick, $34; iliabeauty.com 

Credit: Ilia

Its twist-up tube is a game changer when you're on the go, and makes for a super easy application when you're short on time. Simply swipe on and watch it magically melt into your skin, leaving behind a just-pinched, radiant glow that lasts all day. It's also packed with nourishing shea butter and hydrating avocado oil, which means a pigment-rich, dewy effect is yours for the taking. Dare we say it — this is quite possibly the one complexion-enhancing product everyone needs.

Credit: Ilia

Need a tad bit more convincing? Ilia's loyal shoppers have lots of positive things to say about the popular, must-have Multi-Stick. One reviewer says it "goes on like silk" and "stays on all day", adding that it's "hydrating" and "natural looking…on [her] mature skin." Another satisfied shopper mentioned that the multi-stick "melts into the skin and brings the best little flush to [her] cheeks," which was an endearing sentiment several Ilia fans shared.

If you could also use a gorgeous glow right about now, shop more shades of the best sellers below.

Credit: Ilia

Buy It! Ilia Multi-Stick, $34; iliabeauty.com 

Credit: Ilia

Buy It! Ilia Multi-Stick, $34; iliabeauty.com

Credit: Ilia

Buy It! Ilia Multi-Stick, $34; iliabeauty.com 

Credit: Ilia

Buy It! Ilia Multi-Stick, $34; iliabeauty.com 

