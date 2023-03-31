You Can Get This Popular Gel Eyeliner from the Beauty Brand Pamela Anderson and Riley Keough Use — for Free 

This deal is only available today

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Ilia Free Eyeliner Promo TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Attention beauty fans: Run, don't walk, because today only you can get a popular eyeliner from a celebrity-used brand completely free. Yes, you read that right!

For the next 24 hours, Ilia is giving away its iconic Clean Line Gel Eyeliner with any purchase. Just add the other makeup products you want to your cart and when you go to check out, it will automatically display the option to add a free full-size eyeliner in the color of your choosing.

If this is the first time you're hearing about the brand's smudged eyeliner, which normally costs $26, you're in for a treat. Like all Ilia beauty products, the fan-favorite is made with clean ingredients. In this case, it's cyclomethicone-free and features charcoal powder, which is a safe alternative for carbon black that has a super rich pigment that glides on effortlessly.

Ilia Beauty Clean Line Gel Liner
Ilia Beauty

Buy It! Ilia Beauty Clean Gel Eyeliner in Dusk, $26; iliabeauty.com

The eyeliner has the precision of a pencil and the ease of a gel, which leaves that super clean line we're all after (hence its name). Plus, it comes in a convenient twist-up tube and is available in black and brown.

If you do want a more dramatic, smudged look or something more smokey, the velvety formula blends out extremely easily before setting. Even better? Once it does set, the formula stays put and is also water-resistant.

That's one of the main reasons why the gel eyeliner is a best-seller and has nearly 1,000 positive reviews on the brand's website. Customers can't stop raving about how user-friendly it is, and one recurring compliment is how it doesn't budge.

One shopper wrote: "This liner is so pigmented and glides smoothly. [It] stays on literally from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. — intact!" Another person added that it "goes on very smoothly, [with] no pulling. [It's] still there at the end of the day!"

Mandy Moore happens to be a fan of the Ilia eyeliner, too. She shared a photo of it on her Instagram Stories in October, calling it one her "fav clean everyday makeup" finds, according to the brand. If you need inspiration for what else to buy to get the eyeliner for free, take a page from Daisy Jones & the Six star Riley Keough, who loves the brand's cream blush sticks and takes them everywhere with her. Pamela Anderson also recently revealed that she keeps the Ilia concealer and highlighting powder in her purse.

Remember, the Ilia eyeliner is only free for today, March 31, when you purchase any other item on the site. So don't hesitate to scoop up some new makeup goodies before this promo ends. Keep scrolling to shop some celeb favorites and ones we love, too.

Ilia Beauty Multi-Stick
Ilia Beauty

Buy It! Ilia Beauty Multi-Stick in Dreamer, $36; iliabeauty.com

Ilia Beauty limitless lash masacara
Ilia Beauty

Buy It! Ilia Beauty Limitless Lash Mascara in After Midnight, $28; iliabeauty.com

Ilia Beauty DayLite Highlighting Powder
Ilia Beauty

Buy It! Ilia Beauty DayLite Highlighting Powder in Decades, $34; iliabeauty.com

Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Ilia Beauty

Buy It! Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, $48; iliabeauty.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Walmart Shark Robot Vacuum Sale TOUT
This Shark Robot Vacuum Shoppers Say Cuts Down Their Cleaning Time Is $300 Off Today
Indie Beauty
The Best Indie Beauty Products at Amazon Are Hiding in This Under-the-Radar Section
VICSONIC Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner 8 in 1 Lightweight Handheld Vacuum Cleaners tout
A Cordless Stick Vacuum That Makes 'All the Dust Disappear' Is Secretly on Super Sale for the Next 48 Hours
Related Articles
Indie Beauty
The Best Indie Beauty Products at Amazon Are Hiding in This Under-the-Radar Section
Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream Tout
Shoppers Say This Hydrating Cream from a Mandy Moore-Used Brand Is 'Heaven for Your Face,' and It's 50% Off
Jen Garner Conair Hair Hot Rollers TOUT
Jennifer Garner Curled Her Hair in the Car Thanks to This Hands-Free Trick
Miranda Kerr Favorite Things
10 Essentials Miranda Kerr Uses for Bolstering Her Well-Being as a Busy Mom
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
A $400 Robot Vacuum That 'Picks Up So Much' Is Only $100 at Amazon Today
Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Tout
Amazon's Best-Selling Mascara with 224,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 'So Inexpensive It's Hard to Believe'
Chloe Veitch Interview Tout
Chloe Veitch Used This Affordable Hairspray to Keep Her Hair (and Makeup!) Locked in Place on 'Perfect Match'
Kiehl's F&F Sale TOUT
Kiehl's Best-Selling Face Moisturizer Leaves Behind 'Baby Soft Skin,' and It's on Sale for 48 More Hours
best cologne subscription boxes
10 Cologne Subscription Boxes That Deliver the Goods
Ree Drummond Velcro Hair Rollers
Ree Drummond Revealed the Secret to Her Signature Wavy Hairstyle — and You Can Get It for $9
best makeup subscription boxes
Elevate Your Smokey Eye and Sculpted Brow with These 10 Makeup Subscription Boxes
Drew Barrymore Glytone Serum Tout
Drew Barrymore's Brightening Face Moisturizer Is on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours
Selena Gomez Doc Martins
Selena Gomez Sipped Soda on Set in a Wedding Dress and the Comfy-Cool Boots Celebrities Have Worn for Years
Hilary Duff Vegamour Sale
Hilary Duff's Go-To Shampoo and Conditioner Is on Sale at Vegamour — and So Is Everything Else
Ulta Bondi Boost Shampoo and Conditioner Review Tout
This Shampoo Gives My Thinning Hair a Serious Volume Boost, and It's on Sale at Ulta
Vitabird C12 Wrinkle Serum Tout
5 Million Bottles of This $63 Vitamin C Powder Have Been Sold — and Right Now, It's Just $1