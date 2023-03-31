You Can Get This Popular Gel Eyeliner from the Beauty Brand Pamela Anderson and Riley Keough Use — for Free 

Attention beauty fans: Run, don't walk, because today only you can get a popular eyeliner from a celebrity-used brand completely free. Yes, you read that right!

For the next 24 hours, Ilia is giving away its iconic Clean Line Gel Eyeliner with any purchase. Just add the other makeup products you want to your cart and when you go to check out, it will automatically display the option to add a free full-size eyeliner in the color of your choosing.

If this is the first time you're hearing about the brand's smudged eyeliner, which normally costs $26, you're in for a treat. Like all Ilia beauty products, the fan-favorite is made with clean ingredients. In this case, it's cyclomethicone-free and features charcoal powder, which is a safe alternative for carbon black that has a super rich pigment that glides on effortlessly.

Ilia Beauty

Buy It! Ilia Beauty Clean Gel Eyeliner in Dusk, $26; iliabeauty.com

The eyeliner has the precision of a pencil and the ease of a gel, which leaves that super clean line we're all after (hence its name). Plus, it comes in a convenient twist-up tube and is available in black and brown.

If you do want a more dramatic, smudged look or something more smokey, the velvety formula blends out extremely easily before setting. Even better? Once it does set, the formula stays put and is also water-resistant.

That's one of the main reasons why the gel eyeliner is a best-seller and has nearly 1,000 positive reviews on the brand's website. Customers can't stop raving about how user-friendly it is, and one recurring compliment is how it doesn't budge.

One shopper wrote: "This liner is so pigmented and glides smoothly. [It] stays on literally from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. — intact!" Another person added that it "goes on very smoothly, [with] no pulling. [It's] still there at the end of the day!"

Mandy Moore happens to be a fan of the Ilia eyeliner, too. She shared a photo of it on her Instagram Stories in October, calling it one her "fav clean everyday makeup" finds, according to the brand. If you need inspiration for what else to buy to get the eyeliner for free, take a page from Daisy Jones & the Six star Riley Keough, who loves the brand's cream blush sticks and takes them everywhere with her. Pamela Anderson also recently revealed that she keeps the Ilia concealer and highlighting powder in her purse.

Remember, the Ilia eyeliner is only free for today, March 31, when you purchase any other item on the site. So don't hesitate to scoop up some new makeup goodies before this promo ends. Keep scrolling to shop some celeb favorites and ones we love, too.

Ilia Beauty

Buy It! Ilia Beauty Multi-Stick in Dreamer, $36; iliabeauty.com

Ilia Beauty

Buy It! Ilia Beauty Limitless Lash Mascara in After Midnight, $28; iliabeauty.com

Ilia Beauty

Buy It! Ilia Beauty DayLite Highlighting Powder in Decades, $34; iliabeauty.com

Ilia Beauty

Buy It! Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, $48; iliabeauty.com

